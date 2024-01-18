Skidompha Skoop

Hello friends,

Martin Luther King Jr. Day is the only federal holiday designated by Congress as a National Day of Service. On that Monday, I took a few moments to reflect on just how fortunate Skidompha is to have the support of our volunteers and how Skidompha would be a very different institution without their generous work. Indulge me a little horn tooting.

Our jewel of a book shop is run entirely by volunteers. It is their spirit and selfless efforts that create this beautiful reader refuge, and make possible the sales that bring in critical funding (all book shop sales go toward supporting the library) for Skidompha. Skidompha and Damariscotta are lucky to have such a shop and the kind people behind it.

I want to also recognize our brilliant library volunteers. They do so much here, from cleaning and shelf reading to shelving and staffing our circulation desks. People often have a mistaken view that libraries are quiet places where librarians can spend their time reading all day. Nothing could be farther than the truth. Skidompha sometimes receives over 400 people through its doors in a day, and without our volunteers, their passion and energy, our librarians would be swamped.

It is a truth that people make the difference, and Skidompha and its book shop are no different. Thank you, volunteers, for everything you do.

One other quick note, I want to remind you that the hygge book group for adults will be starting on Feb. 2, and running every Friday through the Feb. 23, from 10-11 a.m. We ran this class last year and it received glowing reviews!

Hygge, pronounced hoo-ga, is a Danish and Norwegian term that loosely translates to feelings of happiness and coziness. This is a gentle and quiet class where we will read “The Little Book of Hygge,” by Meik Wiking, chat, sip tea, make crafts, and much more. Registration is required, and space is limited; a free copy of “The Little Book of Hygge” will be provided to registrants. Email info@skidompha.org or call the library at 887-0919 to register.

Be well,

Matthew Graff

Executive Director

Skidompha Public Library

(Skidompha Library has been supporting our community since 1885 in downtown Damariscotta. You can find us online and view our full calendar at skidompha.org.)

