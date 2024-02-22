Skidompha Skoop

Hello friends,

A quick check in to see how you are all doing. We’re deep into winter – although the sun is pushing back – we all have our normal day-to-day stresses and anxieties. Following the news seems to come with a gut punch each day. It is easy to get into a rhythm of necessity, a myopic view of “what do we need to get done today.” Play and frivolity are so important, but they easily become second, third, or even fourth thoughts, or not considered at all.

Please take this gentle reminder to find a moment to look after yourself. Do that thing that nourishes you, that provides joy. I am not advocating we all become the grasshopper, but it is important we also not always be the ant. Find that balance for yourself.

Statistics are showing that so many are struggling right now, even if we are not showing any external signs. Be kind to yourself and others. Check in on friends and family. We’re all in this together.

Be well,

Matthew Graff

Executive Director

Skidompha Public Library

(Skidompha Library has been supporting our community since 1885 in downtown Damariscotta. You can find us online and view our full calendar at skidompha.org.)

