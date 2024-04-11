Skidompha Skoop

Hello, friends! I’m stepping in for Matthew this week.

We’re excited, as we are every year, to share National Library Week with everyone who helps to make Skidompha such a vibrant, wonderful library! This is a great moment to recognize the work of libraries and librarians in all communities; these organizations, those who volunteer for and work in them, and all who frequent and support them are so deserving of acknowledgement. Thank you for making this library such a special one.

National Library Week this year coincides with the launch of our spring appeal, and just as Skidompha fulfills a variety of roles in our community, there are many ways you can choose to strengthen the library. Donating to our spring appeal is a great and direct way to help us meet our goal to bring you excellent programming, services, and collections.

This year, we’re aiming to raise $25,000, and with your help we’re pretty confident we can get there! We always welcome donations of dry goods and household necessities to our Little Free Pantry; if you’re a gardener, planting an extra row of your favorite summer veggie for donation is a really fun way to give back.

The Skidompha Secondhand Book Shop, run by an incredible team of volunteers, is always worth a visit, whether you’re looking for a surprise find or are doing some spring cleaning of your bookshelves and are ready to rehome some titles. All proceeds from the book shop go straight to the library, and we’re so pleased that this little gem is becoming a destination for visitors to the area and for locals alike.

And did you know we have our own online storefront now? We are excited about our ability to represent Skidompha merch far and wide, and we hope you’ll be, too! We have an exclusive design available this week only in celebration of National Library Week, but there’s plenty of permanent designs to choose from, too- all items are print on demand, made to order in whatever style, size, and color suits you, and the library benefits from a portion of all proceeds.

As always, we are so thankful to be a part of this community. We really feel that any celebration of the library is as much a celebration of you, the people who make this work meaningful. As we invite you to help us with our spring appeal, we thank you for all you do for Skidompha!

Chloe Deblois

Development Director

(Skidompha Library has been supporting our community since 1885 in downtown Damariscotta. You can find us online and view our full calendar at skidompha.org.)

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

