Skidompha Skoop

Dear friends,

I confess I took a moment before I started typing trying to come to terms with September only a couple of days away. How is this possible?! This morning I noticed a few trees with leaves just barely, barely starting to turn. I can’t speak for anyone else, but it feels like summers pass so quickly in Library Land.

Enough of my seasonal panic; to business. First I want to wish good luck to all of our students returning to school! You got this, and I look forward to you coming back to Skidompha in the afternoon and enjoying your time here!

I also want to spotlight a couple of Kristi’s many great programs coming up – she has so many neat things planned for the fall. How about the junior librarian program from 3-4:30 p.m. each second Thursday of the month? This program is for kids ages 10-13. Young ones can come and learn about the behind-the-scenes aspects of librarianship and give input on upcoming programming and collection development.

Kristi is also starting the Between the Pages book club on the third Thursday of the month. This club is for seventh and eighth graders. Participants will discuss a new theme every month (with graphic novels up first), offer what they have been reading, hear some book recommendations, and do a fun activity.

Frazier is having the Hurricane Island aquaculture group come by on Tuesday, Sept. 10 from 3-4:30 p.m. Representatives from the Hurricane Island Center for Science and Leadership will explain what aquaculture is, and what are the possible learning opportunities and careers in aquaculture in Maine. The group will also be dissecting scallops, creating art with their shells, and getting into spat (what’s spat?? Come find out!!).

Labor Day weekend program reminder

And a quick reminder of the great things we have planned for Friday and Saturday:

Skidompha poetry circle discussion and reading on Friday, Aug. 30 from 2:30-4 p.m., followed by their book launch and celebration!

Novel Jazz back at 7 p.m. on Aug. 30 for an evening of hot swinging jazz. This is a free concert and all are welcome to listen and dance the night away, but we do request you consider a donation to Skidompha (suggested $20/person), or to our Little Free Pantry.

Skidompha’s end of summer read bash with freeze pops, cornhole, and lots of fun, and our very own Skidompha Strummers

Be well,

Matthew Graff

Executive Director

Skidompha Public Library

(Skidompha Library has been supporting our community since 1885 in downtown Damariscotta. You can find us online and view our full calendar at skidompha.org.)

