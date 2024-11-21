Skidompha Skoop

Hello, friends!

Just a few bits and bobs this week.

Skidompha’s giving tree is back! Sherman’s Maine Coast Book Shop, on Main Street in Damariscotta, is once again offering a great way to support Skidompha by allowing us a presence in their shop for our giving tree. Our giving tree is ornamented with book titles that we wish to include in our collection. If you are so inclined, please pick a book off the tree for purchase and donation to Skidompha.

In 2025, Skidompha Public Library will celebrate our 120th anniversary! I would like to encourage all of you to share your meaningful stories of the library from past and present. Submissions for this year-long retrospective can take many forms. Stories, recollections, photos and art are all welcome. Please submit either at development@skidompha.org or in person. We look forward to sharing these stories on our website and in our weekly newsletter. Next summer, a selection of submissions will be exhibited in our Carey Art Gallery, inviting an even wider audience of our friends and neighbors to enjoy this communal story.

Meow! We are hosting a cat-kitten adoption event at Skidompha on Saturday, Dec. 7 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Midcoast Humane will bring a selection of their finest adoptable felines for you to meet and potentially adopt into your family. Potential adopters will be screened and reviewed in numerical order of application.

Skidompha will be hosting Vs.: A Poetry Competition on Tuesday, Dec. 3 from 4:30-6 p.m. (registration will be 3:45-4:15 p.m. the day of the event). This competition is open to all ages, and will be led by Maine’s Poet Laureate Julia Bouwsma.

The competition will be split into two parts: original poetry and recitation of favorite poems. Poems chosen for recitation do not need to be memorized. Whether it is an original or recitation piece, please bring two copies of your poem with you. Prizes will be given in a variety of categories. This competition is sponsored by the Center for Teaching and Learning and the Maine Humanities Council. We hope you will join us!

And finally, a gentle reminder, in Skidompha’s Elm Street parking lot, the diagonal parking spot closest to Elm Street, is for use by 170 Main St. only, and is not for library use.

Be well,

Matthew Graff

Executive Director

Skidompha Public Library

(Skidompha Library has been supporting our community since 1885 in downtown Damariscotta. You can find us online and view our full calendar at skidompha.org.)

