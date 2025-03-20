Skidompha Skoop

Dear friends,

I want to start this note by saying thank you to the people of Nobleboro for voting for restoring our full funding from the town. It was tremendously heartening to see your support and votes in support of Skidompha. Thank you all for your help!

I also want to thank all who attended the Damariscotta Chamber of Commerce and Information Center’s Business After Hours event here at Skidompha on March 12. It was wonderful seeing so many people (50-plus) in Skidompha, enjoying the delicious spread of food and drink, and checking out what a special place this really is. Thank you in particular to Karen, Katie, Tilney, Mallory, and Denise for generously helping make this such a special event!

On to other things. A quick reminder that we are taking registrations for our foundational photography class running on Saturdays, between March 22 and April 26, from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Registration is required for this class.

I took my first photography class when I was in junior high school and have remained intrigued with the art form since. Bisi Cameron Yee, a local and award-winning professional photographer, will be teaching six classes on basic photography skills and ethics. The classes are cumulative, building on prior lessons and are planned for beginner photographers with full frame cameras, and those who want to take the next step from point-and-shoot to crafting a photo.

Call the library at 887-0919 or email info@skidompha.org to register while there is still space!

I also want to give a quick shout-out to our own Hannah Doktor who is offering her DiversiTEA Book Club on Wednesday, March 26 from 3:15-4:15 p.m. This program is for teens and adults, and seeks to broaden your reading horizons by pairing books from authors around the world with tea from the authors’ country! This March Hannah will highlight ginger tea and Chinese authors. The suggested reading is “Yellowface,” by R.F. Kuang. Stop by the circ desk to request a copy.

Finally, early on Tuesday, March 18 I saw some of our bees heading out on hygiene flights. Perhaps this thing called spring is in fact not a myth.

Be well

Matthew Graff

Executive Director

Skidompha Public Library

(Skidompha Library has been supporting our community since 1885 in downtown Damariscotta. You can find us online and view our full calendar at skidompha.org.)

