Skidompha Skoop

Hello friends,

Hannah here! I’m super excited to be filling in for Matthew this week to let you know all that is going on in the new teen room at Skidompha, and highlight some ways to celebrate National Library Week.

If you haven’t had a chance to look into the new teen space, I encourage you to take a peek! You’ll find different friend groups in different sections of the room, student volunteers busy shelving and hanging up signs, a snack and tea station to close out the long school day, and so much more.

One of my favorite recent additions is the craft menu: a list of available kits for teens to explore new hobbies like painting, crocheting, jewelry making, etc. All they have to do is ask if they can use one of the kits, and whatever they create with the materials is theirs to keep.

We also have some exciting programming coming up in collaboration with Hearty Roots. Tuesday, April 15 from 3:30-4:30 p.m. is our teen climate change book club. Gear up for Earth Day by joining our book discussion on “The Twenty-One: The True Story of the Youth Who Sued the U.S. Government Over Climate Change,” by Elizabeth Rusch. There’s still plenty of time to sign up! Email me at hdoktor@skidompha.org to receive your free copy of the book.

The following Tuesday, April 22 from 1-2:30 p.m., teens are welcome to join us at Skidompha and Hearty Roots in the teen room to make posters for an Earth Day celebration! This will be a drop-in event, with all supplies provided.

Lastly, happy National Library Week! It is fitting this column is coming out specifically on Take Action for Libraries Day, as all of us at Skidompha have greatly appreciated the support our patrons have shown. Whether calling your local representatives and senators to urge them to keep advocating for libraries or showing up to our programs with kind words and enthusiasm, we thank you for playing an active role in upholding the warm and welcoming Skidompha community.

Hannah Doktor

Teen Services Librarian

Skidompha Public Library

(Skidompha Library has been supporting our community since 1885 in downtown Damariscotta. You can find us online and view our full calendar at skidompha.org.)

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

