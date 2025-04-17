Skidompha Skoop

Hello friends,

It is my turn to fill in for Matthew, and I want to start by saying thank you.

Last week was an eventful National Library Week. In addition to the usual rush of the week, we were faced with seeing the first impacts of the freeze on federal funding to museums and libraries. The Maine State Library is temporarily closed and is working on reorganizing its operations following the layoffs of 30% of its staff. Interlibrary loans are still traveling between libraries, but we are waiting to hear how this will impact library services around the state. Stay tuned for further updates.

There were also some bright moments in the week, and they are largely due to all of you! On Wednesday, the Maine State Legislature held a public hearing regarding a bill to form a committee to study the role played by our public and school libraries. Not only did we see librarians from around the state show up to speak in support of the bill, several of our patrons did the same!

Thank you to Chloe, for getting the ball rolling and being the first to speak; and an extra large thank-you to all of you who drove to Augusta to offer your voices and presence, and to all those who wrote in with additional testimonies. Our libraries are a hugely important part of our communities, our way of life, and our access to the information and resources we need to be healthy citizens and healthy people; and seeing the impact our work has on our patrons was wonderful.

According to the Maine Legislature’s bill tracking, there is a work session for the committee to discuss the bill this afternoon. Fingers crossed!

On Thursday, we saw dozens of community members turn out in support of Skidompha and the rest of our libraries for Take Action For Libraries Day with a demonstration on Main Street. It truly was inspiring to see. It also was a huge boost to morale here at Skidompha. So, again: thank you all so much for all of your support, both for National Library Week and beyond!

While we talk about the importance of libraries and our communities, I would like to close out by reminding folks that we have started our spring fundraising appeal. Skidompha Library is celebrating our centivintennial this year, and you are a big reason why we’ve reached this milestone.

Every time you visit, either to check out an item, attend a program, or just enjoy our space, you are helping to keep the library strong. Skidompha may have seen a lot of change over those 120 years, but our dedication to our patrons, collections, services, and programs remains unchanged.

If you want to contribute to our fundraising appeal, you can do so on our website at skidompha.org/donate or in person at the library.

Regardless, your presence here is appreciated, and we hope to see you soon.

Meghan Hawkes

Communications Coordinator

Skidompha Public Library

(Skidompha Library has been supporting our community since 1885 in downtown Damariscotta. You can find us online and view our full calendar at skidompha.org.)

