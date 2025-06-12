Skidompha Skoop

Hello, friends!

First, thank you to everyone who showed up at our summer read kickoff!! We had an incredible crowd celebrate with us and pick up their bingo cards. I was in Boston that day, but stories and pictures reveal a day of fun, interest in reading, and love of the smoothie bike!

I also want to highlight the incredible staff and volunteers of Skidompha who made all of that happen. They pulled off yet another great event, and I can’t think of anyone else who could do better. They are the best.

Some great things coming up:

On Saturday, June 14 Lincoln County Unity & Community Pride will be offering a family and allies group at Skidompha Library from 10-11 a.m. Support and resources will be available. Skidompha will also be hosting a “Tea and Thee” Pride Connection and Celebration party on Saturday, June 28 from 12:30-2 p.m. Come unwind after the parade with a cup of tea, a snack, and chat with a friend!

In bee news, we have four new sealed queen cells in our hive. As you may know, our bees swarmed a little over a week ago. To provide a replacement for herself, the queen laid eggs in cells specifically designed for a new queen to gestate.

After hatching, queen larvae are fed a diet of only royal jelly (secreted from nurse bees as nutrition for larvae) for eight days. Worker bees, or plebs as the queen calls them, are fed a diet of royal jelly, honey, and pollen. On or about day eight, the cell is sealed up for a further eight days, after which a new queen will emerge.

That we have four cells means we may see four queens born at roughly the same time. But, to quote Connor MacLeod, “There can be only one!” That is, there can be only one queen, and the princesses will battle among themselves to choose the next sovereign of the hive.

And last but absolutely not the least, the Epoch ‘Zine should be printed soon! Thank you to the teens who submitted work and our editors who put together such a beautiful publication! Copies will be distributed shortly, and we will have some available at Skidompha as well.

Be well,

Matthew Graff

Executive Director

Skidompha Public Library

(Skidompha Library has been supporting our community since 1885 in downtown Damariscotta. You can find us online and view our full calendar at skidompha.org.)

