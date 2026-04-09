Skidompha Skoop

Hello friends,

Happening at Skidompha this Saturday, April 11 from noon to 2 p.m. the Maine Publishers and Writers Alliance will host their World of Wonders programs. This free workshop is a collaboration between the Camden Festival of Poetry, the Maine Publishers and Writers Alliance, and the Skidompha Public Library in Damariscotta. The program is free, but registration is required, and can be done either at mainewriters.org/calendar/world-of-wonders-abdurraqib, by phone at 200-7180, or by mail to 519 Congress Street, Suite 2B Portland, ME 04101.

Samaa Abdurraqib, executive director of the Maine Humanities Council and editor of “From Root to Seed: Black, Brown, and Indigenous Poets Write the Northeast” (2023) will lead the workshop. She will focus on exploring participants own astonishments and curiosities related to the world around us and how we move through it. Participants will use a variety of prompts and centering activities, including read-aloud selections from New York Times bestselling author Aimee Nezhukumatathil’s work to guide their writing. Writers of all backgrounds and levels of experience are welcome!

Nezhukumatathil often explores the natural world in her essays and award-winning poetry, including whale sharks, fireflies, eels, dragon fruit, catalpas, monsoons, humans, and so much more. Nezhukumatathil will be the keynote speaker at the Camden Festival of Poetry on May 12-16.

This is a great opportunity, and we hope you will attend.

Be well,

Matthew Graff

Executive Director

Skidompha Public Library

(Skidompha Library has been supporting our community since 1885 in downtown Damariscotta. You can find us online and view our full calendar at skidompha.org.)

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