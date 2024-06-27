After a period of “radio silence,” we are continuing to report on the activities of the Public Safety and Accessibility Collaborative. After some recent changes, we are now working on increased collaboration between Damariscotta and Newcastle. And, indeed, our popular walking map has long been described as the Twin Villages Walking Map, and the Damariscotta Measured Mile – one of its features – is now a regular walking loop for both residents and summer visitors alike. (Walking Maps are available throughout the town and are free.)

What does the collaborative do? How can you become involved in their work?

The Public Safety and Accessibility Collaborative is an entirely volunteer advocacy organization. It has managed to have had some significant accomplishments during its short lifespan (it was originally set up in 2019). We have been instrumental in getting survey data from townsfolk about their needs assisting us in our prioritization work.

The collaborative has been instrumental in providing guidance to town management for the needs of both the walking and cycling communities, and its members have ensured that the ongoing comprehensive plan contains relevant provisions for unfulfilled steps to be introduced over the next decade.

Our aim is to make sure that the Twin Villages will be viewed as both “pedestrian friendly” and “bicycle friendly” villages. Safety and accessibility are key. But there is much to be done before we can make that claim.

In a recent review of our work, the Public Safety and Accessibility Collaborative identified over a dozen ongoing initiatives — projects — needing our attention. Amongst them are matters of new sidewalk builds, bike lanes and bike racks, dangerous intersection solutions, and maintenance and Americans with Disabilities Act issues.

Members of the collaborative are also engaged in considerations of both local climate change and public health. We are structured so that members have agreed to be strong advocates as the “PSAC lead” on one or more of these initiatives, or projects. Members explore the issues of each particular project so that we can support the town management.

When enough work has been done so that a clear approach can be identified, then collaborative members approach both the town manager and the select board, as appropriate.

We shall be using this “Sole and Tread” space to inform readers of the progress we are making on each of our chosen areas of involvement. We shall bring updates on specific project areas on a monthly basis. Hopefully, as readers, you will be able to provide us with feedback on what we are proposing, and help us achieve our goals. And maybe you will provide us some leads for other projects needing help.

We look forward to a partnership with Lincoln County News readers. If you want to provide input, or indeed join our initiative, then please contact one of our founders, Anton Lahnston, at antonlahnston@aol.com.

(“Sole and Tread” is a column from the Damariscotta Public Safety and Accessibility Collaborative. The collaborative seeks to create a safe network of sidewalks, pathways, and bikeways to improve accessibility.)

