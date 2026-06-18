Don’t miss the upcoming Miles Memorial Hospital League Rummage Sale at the Miles Drop-Off Center, at 3 Alewife Lane in Damariscotta, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 20. The rain date will be Saturday, June 27.

Since its first sale in 1961, the Miles Memorial Hospital League Rummage Sale has become a cherished tradition for residents throughout the peninsula and communities north, east, and west of Newcastle and Damariscotta.

Shoppers will discover an incredible selection of treasures, including antiques, collectibles, hardware, sports equipment, toys and games, clothing for women, men and children, jewelry, furniture, appliances, housewares, linens, electronics, pet supplies, and building and renovation materials.

To fuel bargain hunters throughout the day, Mallory Heaberlin, owner of the Truckin’ Good Food truck, will be serving up a variety of delicious Southern-inspired dishes.

Every rummage sale has its share of interesting stories. Fortunately for history buffs, one such story was documented in the Miles Memorial Hospital League Bulletin in 1981. While volunteers at the Treasures Table were unpacking donations, they discovered a collection of very old and unusual photographs of Eskimos. Recognizing their historical significance, the volunteers carefully preserved the photographs and donated them to the Bowdoin Peary-MacMillan Arctic Museum. It is just one example of the fascinating treasures that find their way to the sale.

It is almost impossible to appreciate the enormous amount of labor and organization required to present these remarkable events. More than 400 volunteers organize, sort, price, and display merchandise while others provide services such as security and traffic control.

The payoff is equally impressive. Over the years, the rummage sales have generated hundreds of thousands of dollars to support the health and well-being of our community.

Of course, the sale could not take place without the buyers. Shoppers come from near and far, and some devoted fans even plan their vacations around the rummage sale dates.

There truly is something for everyone — actually, many somethings for everyone!

Additional rummage sales are scheduled for Saturday, July 18; Saturday, Aug. 15; and Saturday, Sept. 19. In the event of rain, the sale will be held the following Saturday.

Come early for the best selection and discover why the Miles Memorial Hospital League Rummage Sales have been a Midcoast Maine tradition for more than 65 years!

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