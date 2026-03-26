The internet is an amazing tool for learning, creativity, and connection, but for kids, it can also come with risks. As technology continues to evolve, so do the challenges parents face in keeping their children safe online. The good news? You don’t need to be a tech expert to make a big difference. With a few simple steps, you can create a safer digital environment for your family.

Start with parental controls

Parental controls are your first line of defense. At a basic level, parental controls allow you to block inappropriate websites or apps, set time limits for device use, and monitor what your child is accessing.

Many families find it helpful to start with controls at the home network level (through your Wi-Fi router) then add settings on individual devices. This layered approach gives you more complete coverage.

Device settings made simple

You don’t need to dig through complicated menus – today’s devices make it easier than ever to set boundaries.

For iPhones and iPads, use the built-in Screen Time feature. It lets you set daily limits, block explicit content, and approve app downloads. You can also create a passcode so kids can’t change the settings.

For Android devices, Google’s Family Link app is a powerful tool. It allows you to manage screen time, approve or block apps, and even see device location. You can customize settings based on your child’s age.

For smart TVs and streaming devices, many include parental controls that restrict content by rating. This is especially useful as more kids watch shows and videos through apps rather than traditional TV. Take a few minutes to enable profiles for kids and lock adult content with a PIN.

The “Plain English” Rule: If you wouldn’t let your child do it alone in the real world, don’t let them do it alone online. That means knowing where they go, who they interact with, and what they’re exposed to, just like you would in any other part of their life.

Set age-appropriate screen time guidelines

One of the most common questions parents ask is: “How much screen time is too much?” While there’s no one-size-fits-all answer, general guidelines can help.

For ages 2-5, limit to about 1 hour per day of high-quality content.

For ages 6-12, set consistent limits (1-2 hours/day) and encourage breaks.

For teens, focus more on balance – schoolwork, sleep, physical activity, and social time should all come before recreational screen use.

Tech Tip of the Month: Turn off “auto-play” on apps like YouTube and streaming services. Auto-play keeps content rolling without stopping, which can quickly lead kids from safe videos into content you didn’t intend

Keep the conversation going

Technology controls are helpful, but they’re not a complete solution. Talking openly with your kids about online safety is just as important.

Make sure they understand not to share personal information (like address or school), to come to you if something online makes them uncomfortable, and that not everything they see online is true.

Creating a sense of trust makes kids more likely to speak up when something feels wrong.

Lead by example

Kids learn a lot from watching adults. If they see you constantly on your phone, it sends a message. Try setting family tech rules that apply to everyone like no devices at the dinner table or screen-free time before bed.

Final thoughts

Keeping children safe online in 2026 doesn’t require fear, it requires awareness and a few practical steps. By using parental controls, adjusting device settings, setting reasonable screen time limits, and keeping communication open, you can help your kids enjoy the benefits of technology while staying protected.

A little effort today goes a long way toward building healthy, safe digital habits for the future.

Note: “Tech Talk” articles are for general information purposes only and are not a substitute for professional technical, legal or financial advice.

(“Tech Talk” is written by LCI Fiber Optic Broadband and Tidewater Telecom. For more information, go to lcifiber.net and tidewater.net.)

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