Online scams aren’t new but they are getting smarter, more convincing, and harder to spot. From fake emails to fraudulent phone calls, today’s scams are designed to look and sound real. In a community like Midcoast Maine, where many of us know and trust each other, scammers often rely on that trust to trick people. The good news? A little awareness goes a long way.

The new face of phishing

Phishing (pronounced “fishing”) is when scammers try to “hook” you into giving personal information, like passwords, bank details, or account numbers. What’s changed recently is how realistic these messages have become.

Today’s phishing attempts may look like they come from your bank, internet provider, or even a neighbor; include official logos and familiar language; create urgency (“Your account will be locked today!”); and/or ask you to click a link or open an attachment.

Some scams now use text messages (“smishing”) or even voice calls (“vishing”) that sound like real people. With advances in technology, scammers can spoof phone numbers so it looks like a local call, even from your own area code.

How scammers target older adults

While anyone can be targeted, older adults are often singled out because scammers assume they may be less familiar with newer technology or more likely to trust a polite caller.

Common tactics include tech support scams, like when a caller claims your computer has a virus and asks for remote access; grandparent scams, in which someone pretends to be a grandchild in trouble and asks for urgent money; Medicare or Social Security scams, in which fake representatives request personal information; or prize or sweepstakes scams, when the target is told they’ve “won,” but must pay a fee to claim the prize.

These scams often rely on urgency and emotion, hoping you’ll act before you have time to think or verify.

Pause and verify

The simplest and most effective habit you can build is to not respond right away. Take a moment to verify.

For emails, check the sender’s address carefully (not just the name) and look for spelling errors or unusual wording. Don’t click links; instead, go directly to the company’s website

For text messages, be cautious of unknown numbers or unexpected message and avoid clicking links, especially shortened ones. If it claims to be from a company, contact them directly

With phone calls, don’t trust caller ID alone — it can be faked. If someone asks for personal or financial information, hang up. Call the organization back using a known, official number.

Avoiding fraud calls

Robocalls and scam calls have become a daily nuisance. While you may not be able to stop them entirely, you can reduce the risk.

Let unknown numbers go to voicemail and use your phone’s built-in spam filter or call-blocking features.

You can register your number with the National Do Not Call Registry, though this won’t stop all scammers.

Never press numbers or respond to prompts on suspicious calls. If a call feels off, it probably is. Trust your instincts.

Protecting your household

Scam prevention works best when everyone in the household is on the same page. Talk with family members, especially kids and older relatives, about what to watch for.

A few basics to reinforce include never sharing passwords or personal details over email, text, or phone and being cautious with unexpected messages, even if they seem friendly.

When in doubt, ask someone you trust before taking action

Tech tip of the month

Set up two-factor authentication (2FA) on important accounts like email and banking. This adds an extra layer of security; even if someone gets your password, they won’t be able to access your account without a second verification step.

Final thoughts

Scammers are always evolving, but their goal stays the same: to catch you off guard. By slowing down, verifying before you act, and staying informed, you can avoid most common scams.

In a close-knit community like ours, looking out for one another matters. If you hear about a scam, share that information — it might help someone else avoid becoming a victim.

A little caution today can prevent a lot of trouble tomorrow.

(“Tech Talk,” written by LCI Fiber Optic Broadband and Tidewater Telecom, is for general information purposes only and is not a substitute for professional tech advice. For more information, go to lcifiber.net and tidewater.net.)

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