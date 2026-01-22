Each month, LCI Fiber Optic Broadband and Tidewater Telecom will be submitting a “Tech Talk” article, where we will try to answer questions from homeowners and businesses about broadband, the internet, Wi-Fi, networks, equipment, and how to use technology safely. And we’ll do it all without using “geek speak” or tech jargon (in other words, in plain English).

We hope you will find this helpful. Let us know what you think and what topics you’d like our experts to cover by emailing us at info@lcifiber.net.

Home Wi-Fi 101: Getting the most out of your router

If you’ve ever wondered why your internet feels slower in certain rooms or why your streaming video freezes up, you’re not alone. As a local fiber broadband provider, one of the most common questions we get is “How can I make my Wi-Fi work better?”

The good news is in most cases, you may not need new equipment. You may just need a better router setup.

Many (most!) houses in Midcoast Maine were built long before wireless internet was a thing. Thick plaster walls, chimneys, stacked stone foundations, and long, narrow layouts all interfere with signals. Be aware, Wi-Fi doesn’t pass cleanly through brick, tile, metal appliances, large beams, or fireplaces.

If your router is tucked behind a TV, in a basement, buried in a corner, or behind a brick or stone wall, the signal may be fighting to find its way to your devices.

Place your router in the right spot

For most homes, the single biggest improvement comes from moving your router to a better location. Aim for a central location as close to the middle of the home as possible, out in the open and not hidden in a cabinet (Wi-Fi hates being boxed in), higher up (a router on a shelf performs better than one on the floor), and away from interference from microwaves, baby monitors, cordless phones, or large metal objects.

What you’re looking for is a clear “line of sight,” even if imperfect.

When one router isn’t enough

Larger homes, multi-story layouts, and older buildings with thick walls may need more than a single router. You have two main options.

The first is a Wi-Fi extender, which repeats your signal but often cuts your speed in half. They’re inexpensive but can sometimes create more frustration than they solve.

The other is a mesh Wi-Fi system. Mesh systems use multiple nodes that work together. They provide seamless coverage and maintain more of your actual speed. They’re ideal if you have dead spots, stream in multiple rooms, work from home, or live in a long or multi-level house.

If your household has heavy internet use — gaming kids, Zoom calls, streaming TVs — a mesh system is almost always the better long-term choice.

Your internet speed is only as good as your device

Sometimes the router isn’t the issue at all. Older smart phones, tablets, and laptops may only support outdated Wi-Fi standards. That means even if you have fast fiber service, your devices may not be capable of using all that speed.

Rule of thumb: If your device is more than 5–6 years old, it may be slowing you down.

Do a quick Wi-Fi checkup

Before calling your provider, try this simple home test:

1. Stand next to your router and run a speed test.

2. Move to the room where the connection feels weak.

3. If the speed drops sharply, the issue is coverage—not your internet service.

Better placement or a mesh system will usually fix it.

The bottom line

Your fiber connection delivers extremely fast speeds, but your Wi-Fi setup determines how much of that speed actually reaches your devices. A few small changes — moving your router, elevating it, or upgrading to mesh — can make your home internet feel brand new.

(“Tech Talk” is written by LCI Fiber Optic Broadband and Tidewater Telecom. For more information, go to lcifiber.net and tidewater.net.)

