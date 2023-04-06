Every once in a while, an emergency call provides unique conditions and becomes a great teaching aid. This week, such a call happened in Damariscotta.

Kitchen safety should be a concern for everyone. According to data from the National Fire Protection Association, about 50% of house fires start with cooking and kitchen appliances. Knowing your equipment and constant attention when cooking is important, but so is kitchen cleanliness.

This week, our department and mutual aid departments were dispatched to a fire on a stove in an apartment complex. When units arrived, one apartment was found completely full of smoke, and upon entry, a fire was burning on top of the stove, and just starting to spread to the neighboring countertop, and upper cabinets.

A multipurpose extinguisher and a gallon of water put out the blaze, after which the room was ventilated. It was a very close call from having a significant fire, as you can tell from the photo of the aftermath.

Putting together the pieces of what transpired provide some good lessons for all, illuminated some bad habits to stop, and some good reactions to have if the need ever arises.

A tenant went grocery shopping and dropped the bags of food and goods on the kitchen counter as well as the stove. Everything was cold and not in use. One of the bags of groceries struck a burner switch and turned on the element without the tenant’s awareness.

The tenant then left the apartment for about five minutes. Upon their return, they discovered the stove was on fire and the apartment was filling with smoke.

The tenant proceeded to leave the apartment, closing the door on their way out, and alerted neighbors. A neighbor pulled the fire alarm, which alerted the entire building of the emergency, and 911 was called. Firefighters arrived to find all of the tenants out of their apartments and alarms going off.

Placing items on cooking surfaces or within ovens is never a good idea. I am sure most of us are guilty of it from time to time, but let this example remind us of the risks. The stove top should be kept clean and items should not be placed on them.

There are countless examples of someone accidentally bumping a switch, an animal rubbing against a knob, or turning on the wrong burner that have led to damaging and fatal fires. The best defense against all of these cases is to leave the top clean and empty.

The response after the fire was discovered is equally valuable from a training perspective. First, the tenant recognized the emergency and 911 was called. A quick 911 call ensures responders are en route to the emergency as quickly as possible.

The door to the apartment was closed, limiting the supply of oxygen, slowing the fire’s growth, and providing a physical barrier to help keep the fire contained.

Neighbors were alerted and it is fortunate this apartment complex had a full interconnected fire alarm system, as many in the area do not, and that the alarm system was in working order.

In all emergencies, it is important for us to watch out for our neighbors. Alerting them is the first step, rendering aid, or signaling first responders of those needing attention or rescue are all part of being a good neighbor.

This time, injury and significant damage to the building and personal property were avoided, but it was due to proper reactions to an unfortunate mistake. Mistakes happen, but hopefully we can all learn from this example and take steps to keep cooking surfaces clear. This might stop an emergency before it ever occurs.

Be safe out there.

John Roberts

Damariscotta Fire Chief

Massasoit Engine Co.

