My name is Haley Jalbert. I grew up in Walpole, Maine, spending many days going to South Bristol to swim and fish with my parents and grandparents on the island. Throughout my teenage years, I traveled a lot. In my senior year of high school, I moved to Abu Dhabi because my father was working for a Germany company that built luxury yachts out of old, decommissioned battleships. Living in the United Arab Emirates in the Middle East was a significant change for me. During the eight months I was there, I made many friends from all over the world.

I have been working for Mobius since October 2019. I came to Mobius after working for another company that supported adults with disabilities. I wanted to work here because I knew that I wanted to continue helping others in need. Growing up, I wanted to be a veterinarian, but after watching my grandmother slowly decline from Alzheimer’s, I found my passion in helping others. It was then that I decided I wanted to go into a medical field. I started working as a DSP/CRMA about seven years ago while also serving as a volunteer firefighter for the South Bristol, Nobleboro, and Farmingdale fire departments. Being a volunteer firefighter fulfills me, and I’m proud when I can say that I have changed someone’s life.

The reason I am a volunteer firefighter and why I chose to go into this type of health care is because I want to help people. The people who receive Mobius’s services need different forms of assistance with their everyday lives, from attending community supports such as art, martial arts, woodworking, nature-based crafts, and swimming at the local Boothbay YMCA.

Growing up in a small town, I learned at a young age that a community is built from people wanting to help other people. As a young adult, I cared for my grandmother as her Alzheimer’s worsened. Caring for her daily needs and making sure she was comfortable inspired me to want to help others.

As we all face hard times due to COVID-19, it is my job to ensure my clients are happy, healthy, surviving, thriving, and maintaining as much of a healthy lifestyle as they can. Our clients participate in classes held on Zoom, such as Spark dance and music classes. They enjoy seeing their friends and other staff members throughout the company.

This pandemic has put a strain on daily activities and can be stressful for both staff and clients here at Mobius. To pass the time, we do puzzles, go for drives, sing along to songs, and have picnics. It can be difficult for some clients to understand social distancing, but we are all here to ensure they are living their best lives. I am grateful to my coworkers, my supervisor Susan Glaiser, and all of the staff willing to venture out into the community to work at the office with ILS clients and at the group homes throughout Mobius. It can be scary knowing that we are leaving the safety of our homes and our families every day, but the reward of being here for our clients is worth the risk.

My other hobbies include reading, swimming in the summer, going on long walks with my mother, and going to school at Southern New Hampshire University where I’m working towards my bachelor’s degree in the science of health information management.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

