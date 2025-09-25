Every October, thousands of people flock to Damariscotta to celebrate Maine’s largest and most colorful festival, the Damariscotta Pumpkinfest & Regatta. From giant pumpkin boat races to the famous pumpkin drop, the festival has become a cornerstone of Maine’s fall traditions and a huge economic boost for our local businesses.

But here’s the secret: none of it happens without you. Pumpkinfest is powered by volunteers, and this year’s event is looking for community members ready to roll up their sleeves, have some fun, and help bring the magic to life.

Whether you want to wrangle giant gourds, cheer on runners, help kids with crafts, or make cotton candy, there’s a role for everyone. Here are just a few of the opportunities to get involved:

Pumpkin duties

Volunteer weigh off, 7 a.m. to noon, Friday and Saturday, Oct 4-5, Louis Doe warehouse, Newcastle. Greet, dry, tape, and weigh the massive pumpkins that start it all.

Pumpkin derby, Friday through Sunday, Oct. 10–12, Elm Street parking lot. Help register racers, install axles, and guide pumpkin cars down the track.

Pumpkin drop, 7:30 a.m. to noon, Monday, Oct 13. Assist with setting up and cleaning up this spectacular smash event.

Pumpkin decoration cleanup, 5-7 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 19. Gloves on. Help pack away decorations, not the pumpkins themselves.

Festival fun

KidsZone, CLC YMCA, Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 11-12. Monitor inflatables, run games, and help kids craft and choose prizes.

Cotton candy crew, two-hour shifts, Friday through Monday, Oct. 11–13. Spin, bag, and sell sweet treats; 36 volunteers needed.

Pie and dessert contests, Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 11-12. Set up, register contestants, clean up, and help sell desserts.

Logistics and support

Barricade placement and pickup, early mornings, Friday, Oct. 10 and Tuesday, Oct. 14.

Pallet drop-off, 5-6:30 a.m., Wednesday, Oct. 8.

Tour de Gourd 5K, 6-10 a.m., Monday, Oct. 13.

Pumpkin hunt October 13, 7:30–10 a.m., Monday, Oct. 13.

Transportation support, 9 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Oct. 11.

Entertainment and regatta

Buskers, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Friday through Monday, Oct. 11–13. Help musicians and entertainers set up and keep the fun flowing.

Regatta, noon to 6 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 12. Launch and haul pumpkin boats for the race of the season.

From lifting giant gourds to handing out prizes, there’s a job for every age and ability level. Volunteering is also one of the best ways to experience the festival. You’ll meet neighbors, welcome visitors, and be part of the behind-the-scenes magic that makes Pumpkinfest unforgettable.

Ready to join the fun? Sign up today by visiting mainepumpkinfest.com and filling out the general volunteer interest form.

Let’s make the 2025 Damariscotta Pumpkinfest & Regatta the biggest and best one yet!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

