If you’ve been down the aisles at Hannaford lately and felt that familiar flutter of fall excitement, you’re not alone. Pumpkinfest season is upon us, and the merch has officially arrived. That means it is time to mark your calendars for the Damariscotta Pumpkinfest and Regatta, returning Friday through Monday, Oct. 10-13.

Speaking of merch, we are excited to present the winning T-shirt design for Pumpkinfest 2025. This year’s design comes from Zuriel Smith, a 15-year-old student from Newcastle. Zuri, as she is known by friends and family, attends Boothbay Region High School, where she plays on the field hockey and track and field teams and competes with the math team.

A lifelong artist, Zuri has always loved to draw and especially enjoys working in digital media. She is a longtime fan of the Damariscotta Pumpkinfest and Regatta, which she has attended every year since she was small. She says she is thrilled that her artwork was selected to represent this year’s festival. Look for Zuri’s design on shirts, hats, and totes at your favorite local retailers and on-site during the event.

As always, the road to Pumpkinfest starts in the patch. If you are growing your own giant pumpkin this year, now is the time to get serious. Watering, pollinating, and vine maintenance are key to producing a contender.

Here are some important reminders for late-July pumpkin care:

• Water and mist your pumpkin plant generously, especially during stretches of hot weather above 80 degrees.

• Feed your plants heavily and bury the vines each day to encourage new roots along the vine system.

• Train your plant in a Christmas tree-like pattern. The main vine acts as the trunk, with secondary vines growing outward like branches.

• Pinch off any tertiary or sucker vines that appear. This keeps nutrients flowing to the primary fruit.

• Hand-pollinate your plant to ensure fruit sets properly and early.

For more detailed tips on growing a giant pumpkin, visit Damariscotta Pumpkinfest and Regatta on Facebook.

Whether you come for the regatta, or the unforgettable Main Street displays, the 2025 Damariscotta Pumpkinfest and Regatta promises to be another unforgettable celebration of all things orange and oversized. See you there.

