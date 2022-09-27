Thistles and Things

Whether full of campers or community members, our campuses in Jefferson, Nobleboro, and Bremen are always buzzing no matter the time of year. Starting the very day after summer camp comes to a close in mid-August, Kieve Wavus Education begins welcoming a diverse set of mission-aligned programs for first-generation college students to veterans, LGBTQ+ youth, and so much more.

The first few weeks of September bring schools and organizations from all over the state and New England, including Lincoln Academy, Damariscotta Montessori, Medomak Middle School, Mattanawcook Junior High School, Searsport District Middle School, and schools from New Hampshire and Massachusetts. Today, at a time when the world is rapidly changing, so are the opportunities and challenges that youth face in the classroom. COVID-19 made it clear that in order to best support learners, we must foster a culture that values social-emotional intelligence alongside academic exploration. This is central to the philosophy of The Leadership School, Kieve Wavus Education’s school year program that teaches visiting students our experiential social-emotional learning curriculum, which is known as EASEL.

Kieve Wavus Education also served organizations that support veterans, people battling cancer, musicians, and more. Earlier this month included Leadership Maine, an organization that creates collaborative experiences to expand a leader’s capacity to shape our state’s future. Last week, Love Your Brain, an organization that improves the lives of people affected by traumatic brain injuries, joined us for the second time this fall.

(Kieve Wavus Education is a nonprofit organization leading experiential and educational programs guided by its mission to empower people to contribute positively to society by promoting the values of kindness, respect for others, and environmental stewardship. For more information, go to kwe.org or call 563-5172.)

