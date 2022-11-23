Thistles & Things Educators from The Leadership School Begin Residencies in Local Schools November 23, 2022 at 2:51 pm Charlie RichardsonYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesSuperintendents Suggest Teacher Vaccination Rates Not Yet AccurateThistles and ThingsLearning TogetherVoters Approve AOS 93 District BudgetVoters Approve AOS 98 Budget Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!