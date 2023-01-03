While our Nobleboro and Jefferson campuses are quieter during the winter months as educators from The Leadership School serve in residence at local schools, they are still an ideal setting for hands-on learning experiences in and around nature. Thanks to a three-year Innovation Grant from the Maine Department of Education, we create just that through after-school programs for sixth graders from Warren Community School in Warren and Miller School in Waldoboro.

Both programs provide free, safe, and enriching after school environments for students to continue their learning, one day at the respective school and one day at Kieve. The goal is to build students’ social-emotional competencies – self-awareness, self-management, social awareness, relationship skills, and responsible decision-making – and environmental stewardship skills through a series of fun learning activities that grow their confidence and compassion for themselves and others.

Led by The Leadership School’s Challenge Course and Facilitation Director Cam Miller, Environmental Stewardship Coordinator Sam Pierce, and EASEL Coordinator Kate Vita, the experts say the trick is positioning students to focus on skills they are interested in while empowering them to try new things.

So what will this look like in the coming months? Kids will learn how to climb and belay each other on Kieve’s climbing wall, practice basic cooking skills, learn fire building, and get outside to learn more about the natural world around them.

“Our educators see firsthand how students’ self-confidence blossoms as they form deeper relationships with their peers and learn to take healthy risks. Getting to watch these students grow through our collaboration with the schools makes the winter months a highlight of The Leadership School for me,” said Director of The Leadership School Hannah Lovejoy.

As we look toward a new year, Kieve Wavus Education invites you to come take healthy risks of your own at Community Climb Night at Kieve, 42 Kieve Road in Nobleboro. It’s a family-friendly night of indoor climbing at our Buck building from 6 to 8 p.m. on the following Fridays: Jan. 13, Feb. 10, March 10, April 7, and May 12.

Cost per participant is a suggested donation of $5/per person and $10/per family. All gear provided. Waivers to be signed upon arrival. For more information, email Miller at cam@kwe.org. Please keep an eye on our Instagram account, @kievewavus, and Facebook account, @kievewavuseducationinc, for changes or cancellations.

