Our kitchen and dining room once again look their normal state after the overload on Thanksgiving, but as any cook knows – Thanksgiving leftovers linger on.

The bones and trimmings have become a rich turkey stock for soup. Leftover stuffing has become a bag of croutons after being crumbled and baked in a 300-degree oven until toasted and dried. And those first wonderful turkey and cranberry-relish sandwiches seem to have unfortunately lost their initial zest.

However, leftover turkey is one of those cherished gifts to the cook, one that provides ready cooked meat for countless imaginative everyday meals for the holiday season when time is of essence. If you did not cook a Thanksgiving turkey at home, the following recipes are equally applicable to leftover roast chicken or chicken from the supermarket rotisserie.

Plain roast turkey may have its own flavor, but it is equally adept at assuming new identities with the help of intriguing flavorings, such as curry or soy.

Turkey Madras

Pour boiling water over 1/2 cup golden raisins to cover, allow to plump up for 3 minutes, drain and set aside. Cut 3 cups leftover turkey in bite-size pieces and set aside. Heat to simmer 2 cups turkey or chicken broth and keep hot.

Melt 2 tbsp butter with 1 tbsp olive oil in a large pan and saute 3/4 cups chopped onion, 3/4 cups chopped celery, and 4-5 mushrooms finely chopped for 5 minutes. Stir in 2 chopped garlic cloves and continue to cook on low heat for 2 additional minutes.

With a wooden spoon stir in 1-3 tbsp curry powder to taste, 1 tbsp tomato paste, and 1/4 cup flour. Slowly incorporate the simmering broth until the sauce is smooth and thickened. Season with 1/2 tsp salt and 1/4 tsp pepper and simmer for 15 minutes. Stir in the turkey and raisins and bring to boil. Stir in 1/2 cup cream, heat to boiling, and serve over cooked rice.

Turkey with hoisin sauce and water chestnuts

In a small bowl mix 2 tbsp hoisin sauce, 1 tbsp soy sauce, 2 tsp rice vinegar, and 1/4 cup water. Assemble 1/2 thinly sliced onion, 1/2 seeded green pepper cut in 1-inch pieces, 1/2 can drained water chestnuts cut in 3 slices, 1/2 carrot cut 1-inch pieces that are quartered lengthwise, 2 chopped garlic cloves, 1 tsp freshly peeled chopped ginger, and 2 cups bite-size pieces of turkey.

Heat 2 tbsp vegetable oil in a large pan and saute the onion with the carrots for 5 minutes, stir in 1 tsp toasted sesame oil, garlic, ginger, and green pepper and saute for an additional minute.

Stir in the hoisin sauce mix and when blended add turkey and water chestnuts. Heat thoroughly for a few minutes and serve over cooked soba noodles.

Turkey nachos

This must be the easiest way to prepare leftover turkey, simply assemble and bake. Toss 2 cups of bite-size cut up turkey with 1 tbsp olive oil, 1/2 tsp garlic powder, 1/2 tsp paprika, 1 tsp oregano, and 1/2 tsp sage.

Spray a baking dish or a pie plate with baking spray and spread a layer of corn chips on the bottom, then 1.2 of the turkey, layer of Jack cheese, some rinsed and drained black beans, a few jalapeno slices, pitted black or Kalamata olives, followed by another layer of corn chips, turkey, and everything else as above. Finish with a light layer of corn chips and finally some Jack cheese or cheddar. Bake in a preheated oven at 350 degrees for 15 minutes and enjoy.

Welcome back winter. One can only hope Oscar Wilde knew what he was talking about when he said, “Wisdom comes with winter”.

(I. Winicov Harrington, of Waldoboro, is the author of “How to Eat Healthy and Well for Less Than $5.00 a Day: The Smart-Frugal Food Plan.” For more information, go to winicov-harrington.com.)

