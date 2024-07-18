As summer heats up in July, the home cook loves simplified meals. Grilled meats and green salads are wonderful, but we all crave variety and look for other options. Pork tenderloin, that lean, and relatively inexpensive cut of meat can be a quick solution for cooler times of the year, but in summer it requires a different approach that does not require heating up the oven.

Pork tenderloin, fillet, steak, or gentleman’s cut comes as a 1-pound, long, thin muscle from the back that is not required for strenuous activity, hence its tender quality for cooking. It also has the equally attractive quality of being much less expensive than beef tenderloin. Sliced on the diagonal in 1/2-inch slices or pieces, pork tenderloin responds well to a short marinade for added flavor and can be cooked in minutes. It pairs well with Asian flavors and colorful vegetables in a variety of stir-fry recipes. The following meals were recent favorites at our house, all requiring minimal cooking time.

Pork medallions with soba and snap peas

Slice 3/4 or 1 lb pork tenderloin in 1/2-inch slices. Prepare the spice mix of 1/2 tsp salt, 1/4 tsp lemon pepper, 1 tsp ground thyme, 1/2 tsp paprika, and 1/3 tsp garlic powder. Sprinkle medallions with the spice mix and press the mix to adhere.

Fry medallions in 2 tbsp grapeseed oil on medium heat for 2 minutes, add 1 tbsp butter, turn medallions to cook for another 2 minutes, and set aside. Add 1/2 cup low sodium chicken broth to the pan, scrape stuck bits, cook to reduce to 1/4 cup, and pour over medallions.

Cook 8 oz soba noodles in unsalted water for 7 minutes and rinse. While soba noodles are cooking mix the following sauce: 2 tbsp miso, 2 tbsp soy sauce, 1 1/2 tbsp lime juice, 1 tbsp maple syrup, and 1/4 tsp Sambal olek (or other pepper paste). Toss the rinsed soba noodles with 2-3 tbsp of the sauce.

Serve noodles in shallow bowls, top with pork medallions, steamed snap peas and chopped scallions.

Stir fried Oriental pork with snow peas

Slice 1/2 lb pork tenderloin in 1/4-inch slices and marinate for 5 minutes in 1 1/2 tbsp dark soy sauce for 5 minutes. Toss with 2 tbsp corn starch to coat.

In a large skillet heat 1 tbsp peanut oil to shimmer, stir fry the meat on high temperature for 2 minutes, and set aside. Add another tbsp oil to the pan and stir fry 1 small onion thinly sliced with 4 large, sliced mushrooms, and 1 tsp Chinese five-spice seasoning for 4 minutes. Stir in 1/4 cup water mixed with 1 tbsp hoisin sauce, 1 tbsp soy sauce, 1/2 tsp toasted sesame oil, and 1/2 tsp rice vinegar. Heat for 1 minute then stir in the meat and 2 chopped scallions. Serve sprinkled with toasted sesame seeds, steamed snow peas and rice on the side.

Weekend lunches or light suppers are easily assembled with items in a well-stocked pantry and refrigerator or freezer. The following makes use of thawed frozen cooked shrimp and canned corn with other ingredients from a well-stocked kitchen. It would be also tasty with extra leftover grilled corn.

Fiesta corn salad with cold shrimp

Thaw 1/2 to 1 lb precooked medium shrimp, rinse, and drain well. In a large bowl combine 1 can (14 oz.) drained steamed whole kernel corn, 1 chopped Roma tomato, 1/2 seeded and chopped green pepper, 1/4 cup Kalamata or sliced black olives, 1 stalk celery diced, 2 tbsp chopped Italian parsley, 2 tbsp chopped red onion, or 1-2 slice scallions. Toss with dressing made of 1/3 package taco mix, 2 tbsp water, 2 tbsp white vinegar, and 2 tbsp olive oil. Chill at least 2 hours before serving.

To serve, arrange shrimp around a small dish with dip: 3 tbsp. sour cream mixed with 1 tbsp ketchup and 1 tsp hot horseradish and set aside a generous serving of corn salad.

This week’s recipes might sound like advocacy by Sam Keen that “Deep summer is when laziness finds respectability.” However, for a good cook it would never lead to loss of delicious flavors.

(I. Winicov Harrington, of Waldoboro, is the author of “How to Eat Healthy and Well for Less Than $5.00 a Day: The Smart-Frugal Food Plan” and “Uncharted Journey from Riga.” For more information, go to winicov-harrington.com.)

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

