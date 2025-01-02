Winter holidays and weekends are perfect for taking a bit of extra time to prepare and enjoy breakfast, whether you are looking at a snowy scene outside your kitchen window or unseasonable rain beating against the windowpane. It is a perfect time to enjoy the warmth, comfort of home, food and people closest to you.

The Sunday brunch offered by some restaurants exploit our need to leisurely wake up on occasion and start the day without a rushed cereal or toast breakfast as we hurry off to our chores for the day. Victorian novels love to dwell on elaborate breakfast buffets. Modern day vacation resorts and cruises tend to do the same with elaborate spreads. Alas, the hired live-in cook has disappeared from most homes, and the home cook is not likely to want to go to a lot of work early in the morning. The following recipes are designed to provide special breakfasts to be savored at leisure, made easier with advance preparation.

Gluten-free breakfast bake

Most breakfast bake recipes use cubed day-old bread as its base component soaked in an egg-milk blend, but a little extra effort with blanched potato slices, makes for a wonderful gluten-free version.

The night before, crisp 6 slices of bacon and drain on paper towels. Peel and slice a very large potato in 1/4-inch slices, cook in boiling salted water for 2 minutes, drain, and set aside. Beat 6 eggs in a large bowl with 1 1/2 cups ricotta cheese, 1/2 tsp salt, and 1/2 tsp lemon pepper. Butter a 9x9x2-inch baking dish and spread the potato slices evenly over the bottom and crumble with crisp bacon. Spread with 6 oz cubed Gruyère cheese, 1/2 cup julienned sundried tomatoes, 1/4 cup Parmesan, 1/4 cup pitted and halved Kalamata olives, and pour the egg mixture over evenly. Layer with 1 thinly sliced Roma tomato and finish with another 1/4 cup Parmesan. Cover and refrigerate overnight.

In the morning, uncover and allow to come to room temperature for 30 minutes before baking in a preheated oven at 375 degrees for 35-40 minutes. Cool for 10 minutes, cut, and serve warm with a fruit salad on side.

Raised yeast pancakes

It is said that pancakes make people happy and at our house blueberry pancakes are featured quite regularly. However, a little foresight provides a very different, fluffy and delicious substitute.

In the evening before, mix 1/4 cup warm water, 1/4 tsp sugar, and 1 package dry yeast. After 2 minutes, whisk in a bowl with 1 cup warm milk and 1 cup flour. Cover and refrigerate overnight.

Next morning, in a medium bowl beat 2 eggs, 1 1/2 tbsp sugar, 3 tbsp melted butter, and 1/2 tsp salt. Stir in 1 cup flour and 1 tsp baking soda.

Remove the yeast mixture from the refrigerator, stir down the foam, and thoroughly mix into the egg and flour mix. Fry pancake mix in 1 tsp oil and 1 tsp butter using large tablespoonfuls of dough. Serve with sour cream and lingonberry jam as fit for a Swedish king. If your tastes are not northern European, raspberry jam and whipped cream are equally colorful substitutes.

This last recipe originated around the Mediterranean sometime around 16th century in parts of the North African Ottoman empire. It has evolved in southern Italy under the name of “eggs in purgatory” and Morocco, Turkey and other Middle Eastern countries under the name of “shakshuka.”

Eggs in purgatory/shakshuka with feta

The sauce can be a bit time consuming and can be prepared the previous day, refrigerated and reheated before the addition of the eggs.

Sauce: In a large pan heat 2 tbsp olive oil and saute 1 chopped medium onion, 1 seeded and diced green pepper, 1 diced medium zucchini or fennel bulb, and 2 chopped garlic cloves for 5 minutes. Stir in 2-3 tsp mild canned chilies, 1/2 tsp salt, 1/4 tsp pepper, 1 tsp oregano, and 1 tsp smoked paprika. Add 2 cups diced tomatoes and 3/4 cups liquid (or 28 oz of canned crushed tomatoes). Cook for 10 minutes until thickened but saucy.

Continue on medium high heat as you break 4 eggs one at a time and slide each into a depression in the sauce, made with a spoon. Cook for 3 minutes until the bottoms of the eggs start to set and then cover the pan to set the top of the eggs while leaving the yolk runny. Remove the cover, sprinkle with 1/2 cup crushed feta, and serve hot with pita wedges. Fresh pineapple chunks make a delicious accompaniment.

Let us savor the quality of time, comfort of food and good company this winter.

(I. Winicov Harrington, of Waldoboro, is the author of “How to Eat Healthy and Well for Less Than $5.00 a Day: The Smart-Frugal Food Plan” and “Uncharted Journey from Riga.” For more information, go to winicov-harrington.com.)

