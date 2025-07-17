Call it perverse coincidence, but the recent dramatic spike in egg prices just coincided with dieticians, supported by honest medical science, lifting the bane from eggs for being unhealthy due to cholesterol concerns. Eggs are now declared the perfect source of protein, not only for building muscle but also as an easily digestible nutrient rich food.

Packed in the egg’s 72 calories, are high levels of choline, vitamin D, vitamins B2 and B12, the antioxidant selenium, and omega-3 fats, in addition of high protein. These are all important for muscle health and slowing muscle loss in older adults. A couple of eggs to start the day are likely to give your day with a boost for muscle health and nutrition.

Any restaurant serving breakfast is likely to have fried, scrambled, or even boiled eggs on the menu. The home cook can easily come up with some interesting variations on those such as dressing up the eggs with fresh salsa: chopped cherry tomatoes, diced green or yellow peppers, and green or red onions mixed with a splash of flavored rice vinegar and a dash of Tabasco.

In the southern part of the USA, grits are an important part of breakfast and pair well with eggs. For cooks who find mornings a slow start, grits provide an easy, quick and tasty base for presentation of eggs, though some modifications are required to overcome the bland taste of grits.

Pepper jack cheese grits with egg

This makes two servings. Heat 2 cups of water with 1/2 tsp salt to boiling and whisk in 1/2 cup quick-cooking grits. Continue whisking on low heat for a minute and disperse any small lumps. Continue cooking for 6 additional minutes with occasional stirring. Stir in 1/3 cup shredded pepper jack cheese (or sharp cheddar), stir until it melts and ladle in shallow bowls.

In the meantime, melt 1 tbsp butter in a small pan and break 2 eggs into the melted butter. Return pan to medium heat and cook until the whites are set. Lightly sprinkle with some pepper, slide an egg on each bowl of cheese grits and serve hot.

Baked eggs in the morning can come in different forms without looking like a plain cooked egg. Popovers are delightful but sometimes tricky. A Dutch baby has a similar set of ingredients and is cooked in a single heavy ovenproof pan.

Dutch baby primavera

Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Have handy 3 oz freshly grated sharp cheddar, 1 tbsp grated Parmesan, 1 thinly sliced green onion, 2 tbsp chopped dill, and some baby spinach leaves. In a small bowl, mix 1/2 cup flour with 1/2 tsp salt and 1/4 tsp pepper. Beat 4 eggs with 1/3 cup milk and 2 tbsp melted butter and combine with the flour to make a smooth batter.

Preheat a heavy oven safe pan in the oven for 3 minutes, remove carefully, swirl 1 tbsp butter in pan, pour in half of the batter, scatter with shredded sharp cheddar, Parmesan, sliced green onion, chopped fresh dill, and a pinch of small spinach leaves. Pour the rest of the batter on top and bake for 20-25 minutes. Serve hot, cut in wedges.

Eggs do not need to be boring as I showed in a previous column of shakshuka, or eggs in purgatory. We will discuss more substantial meals featuring eggs, such as frittatas, omelets, souffles, crustless quiches, and tostadas in future columns

(I. Winicov Harrington, of Waldoboro, is the author of “How to Eat Healthy and Well for Less Than $5.00 a Day: The Smart-Frugal Food Plan” and “Uncharted Journey from Riga.” For more information, go to winicov-harrington.com.)

