This week we shall continue to explore easy and light egg dishes, fit for a summer luncheon, dinner or even weekend breakfast. The country of origin for each dish defines how it is cooked and results in slightly different flavor and texture.

Frittata originated in Italy and similar to an omelet is cooked in a pan on stove top. While the omelet is filled with other ingredients just before folding over to serve, frittata eggs are mixed with the chopped ingredients and cooked together on stove top, but and finished in the oven to give a lighter texture.

In France, egg custard and the other chopped ingredients are poured in a partially prebaked shell and baked in an oven to give us quiche. While omelets are served warm, frittatas and quiche can be served warm or at room temperature.

Spanish tortillas are defined by potatoes and onions in addition to eggs as their primary ingredients. They are cooked on stove top and flipped over to finish, though it may be easier to finish them by putting them under a broiler for 2 minutes. Tortillas are usually served at room temperature but may be also served warm as a side dish to meats.

Spinach frittata with pancetta

In an ovenproof pan, saute 2 oz pancetta crisp and drain on paper towels. In the same pan saute 2 thinly sliced shallots and 4 oz sliced mushrooms.

With an electric mixer beat 4 eggs, 1/4 cup sour cream, 1/4 cup water, 1/2 tsp salt, and 1/4 tsp pepper. Stir in 1/2 cup shredded Gruyère cheese and 2 cups baby spinach coarsely chopped. Pour mixture on top of the shallots and mushrooms. Spread top evenly and sprinkle with additional 1/4 cup Gruyère and the crisped pancetta.

Bake in preheated oven for 20 minutes. Serve warm cut in wedges.

Spanish tortilla

Peel and slice potatoes in 1/4-inch slice to make 4-5 cups. Quarter a medium onion and slice thinly. Heat 3 tbsp extra virgin olive oil in an ovenproof pan on medium heat and add the sliced potatoes, onions, 1 tsp salt, and 1/4 tsp pepper. Cook on medium heat for 20 minutes with frequent turning.

Beat 4 large eggs with 1/2 tsp salt, 1/4 tsp pepper, 1 tbsp finely chopped parsley or chives, and 2 tbsp water and pour over the potato mixture, pushing down to submerge the potatoes.

Cook on the stovetop on low to medium heat for about 12 minutes or until the eggs are nearly set. Put under the broiler for 2 minutes to slightly brown. Invert the pan on a plate, cut in wedges to serve with a green salad.

Ricotta-bacon quiche

Line a 9-inch pie plate with roll-out crust, prick with a fork, and bake at 400 degrees for 10 minutes. Crisp 3 thick slices of bacon, drain on paper towels, and break in bite-size pieces. Pour off most of the fat and saute 1 thinly sliced medium onion in the pan for 5 minutes. Dice 4 oz Gruyère cheese in 1/2-inch pieces.

Beat 3 eggs with an electric beater with 1 1/4 cups ricotta cheese, 1/3 cup milk, 1/2 tsp salt, 1/4 tsp pepper, and 1/4 tsp nutmeg. Layer in the prebaked crust bacon, onion, Gruyère, and 1/4 cup Parmesan. Pour over the egg mixture and sprinkle with a bit more Parmesan.

Bake for 15 minutes in a preheated 425-degree oven, turn down heat to 350 degrees, and bake for 20 additional minutes or until a knife inserted in the center comes out clean. Remove from oven and allow to rest for 10 minutes before serving.

Eggs as a protein source for meals have numerous possibilities for variations in flavor and texture. Another interesting combination is achieved in Italian strata, a breakfast dish made with bread cubes, eggs, and other flavorful ingredients. “Buon appetito!”

(I. Winicov Harrington, of Waldoboro, is the author of “How to Eat Healthy and Well for Less Than $5.00 a Day: The Smart-Frugal Food Plan” and “Uncharted Journey from Riga.” For more information, go to winicov-harrington.com.)

