As we enter the holiday season, it is tempting to focus on preparations to the celebrated star events. We plan to make our table shine with traditional and inventive dishes while juggling myriads of shopping, baking, socializing, and regular everyday chores as well as work.

Somewhere in all this activity, everyday proper nutrition gets a short shrift. However, a little foresight can prevent us living on cheese and crackers during these weeks from November through December by cooking dishes that can serve a variety of purposes and are easily reheated.

The simple meatloaf can easily come to rescue by virtue of stress-free preparation and multiple subsequent uses with tomato or mushroom gravy, crumbled as meatballs for spaghetti, or as an excellent sandwich filling in a fluffy roll. Here is my infinitely versatile updated version.

Not-your-grandmother’s meatloaf

In a large bowl reconstitute 1/3 cup fine breadcrumbs (use gluten-free crumbs for gluten-free meatloaf) with 1/3 cup milk. Stir in 1 beaten egg, 1 medium finely chopped onion, 1 tsp garlic powder, 1/4 tsp red pepper flakes, 1 tbsp Worcestershire sauce, 2 tsp double strength tomato paste, 1 1/2 tsp Provençal seasoning, and 1/4 cup chopped fresh Italian parsley. Crumble and mix in by hand 1 lb fresh 85% ground beef and 1/4 to 1/2 lb ground pork.

Line a loaf pan with 2-3 strips of bacon and fill with the blended meat mixture. Bake in a preheated oven at 350 degrees for 1 1/4 hours. Serve warm sliced with tomato sauce and boiled potatoes sprinkled with fresh parsley or dill.

Cheesy vegetable casseroles make wonderful side dishes. They complement everything from turkey to roast beef, are equally welcome as a vegetarian luncheon dish and reheat well in the microwave.

Mediterranean three-cheese vegetable mélange

Slice in 1/2-inch slices 1 medium eggplant, 1 medium zucchini, and 1 medium onion. Seed and quarter 1 orange or red pepper. Toss all with olive oil mixed with 2 cloves of chopped garlic. Spread all on a baking sheet and broil to brown turning once. When slightly cooled, cut the pepper in 1/2-inch strips.

Beat together the following for a flavorful sauce: 1 cup marinara sauce, 1/2 tsp chopped garlic, 1 tsp oregano, 1 tsp fresh chopped basil, 1/2 tsp lemon pepper, and 3 eggs.

Assemble the mélange in an 8x8x2 baking dish. A layer of 1/3 sauce, a layer of 1/2 vegetables, 1/2 cup shredded mozzarella, 1/2 cup shredded provolone, another 1/3 sauce, 1/2 vegetables, 1/3 cup sauce, and 1/2 cup coarsely shredded Parmesan cheese.

Bake in a preheated oven for 40 minutes. Serve warm as a side dish or for luncheon with a green salad.

Peach-cranberry compote

Place 16 oz frozen peaches in an enameled pot with 1/2 cup sweetened dried cranberries, 1 cup orange juice, 6 cloves, 6 allspice, 1 star anise, 3 thin strips of lemon peel, and 1 tbsp lime juice. Bring to boil, lower heat to medium, and cook for 15 minutes. Stir in 1/2 cup sugar and cook for 5-7 minutes until the liquid starts to thicken. Chill and serve plain or with a dab of whipped cream.

The daylight may be getting shorter at this time of the year, but the subtle excitement of the coming holidays makes us look forward to our annual gatherings with friends and family, with food as an important partner in all celebrations.

(I. Winicov Harrington, of Waldoboro, is the author of “How to Eat Healthy and Well for Less Than $5.00 a Day: The Smart-Frugal Food Plan” and “Uncharted Journey from Riga.” For more information, go to winicov-harrington.com.)

