Thrifty Good Food Warm up with beans and skillet lasagna January 19, 2021 at 11:00 am I. Winicov HarringtonYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesWiscasset Senior CenterFood, Life, and ManhattansThrifty Good FoodWiscasset Senior CenterJefferson Column Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!