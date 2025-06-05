Triathlon Training Tips with Sarah

Start to get excited for the Pemaquid Beach Triathlon, hosted by Bristol Parks and Recreation and Coastal Rivers Conservation Trust. The triathlon is on Sunday, Aug. 24. Eleven weeks to go! Until then, I will be writing weekly articles providing training tips for the beginner triathlete.

This is a sprint triathlon, which means it is super short, and the scenery of this triathlon is breathtaking. The event is three months away so that provides plenty of time to prepare.

The first thing you should do is register. To sign up online, go to runsignup.com/Race/ME/NewHarbor/PemaquidBeachSprintTriathlon.

If you feel that you would like to participate but not do all three parts of the triathlon, just let me know which part you would like to do and I will connect you with your dream triathlon relay team. Stay tuned for group swims as well as group rides and runs!

Please reach out with any questions: sarah@maineoutdooryoga.com. Happy training!

(Sarah Anne Plummer, founder of maineoutdooryoga.com, has participated in many triathlons in the Midcoast. She can be reached at sarah@maineoutdooryoga.com.)

