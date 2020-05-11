Truckin’ in America

Folks, I’m facing a serious challenge here. Our man J.W. here at LCN has come up with some new rules, only 500 words per scribblin’. Now, as some of you may know, I have never had a lack of something to say, so this is serious stuff to say the least!

But before we get to that problem, I want to offer my condolences to a friend, Calvin Dodge, on the loss of his bride, Marjorie. Although I didn’t know her well, I have known her for a long time. If you saw Calvin, Marjorie was always at his side. Together they made a formidable team, each week tellin’ a little somethin’ unique in the LCN about this great town we live in. She will be missed.

OK, so before we get to countin’ words, let’s look at this mask thing that is going on. Do we or don’t we mask up in public? Now, I know they are not comfortable, but stop and think about it. They are designed to stop you from spreading the disease to someone else. Don’t we owe it to each other to observe this request?

Now, I’m not sure about you folks, but it looked pretty reckless of the brewery owner up at Sunday River to open up and do what he did. Are we now going to be a reckless society and do as we darn well please? It’s one of those deals that, until someone you know gets COVID-19, you don’t have a clue what it’s about. Much like cancer, diabetes, or any disease, until you or someone you love comes down with it, you go about your life. I guess we have to ask ourselves, am I the one who’s going to infect my town?

On another note, there has been much sadness with the cancellation of the Pumpkinfest for 2020. But I think the committee made the right decision. I know I didn’t want to be involved with a situation that would bring thousands of people from all over into our small community this year – just too many unknowns.

There will be another festival at some point and I’m sure it will be better than ever. And for those who might be upset, think about the dozens of businesses that support the festival. Do you really think they will have a lot of extra money this year to help a festival? This has been a big hit financially for our local businesses. Why put an extra burden on them just to have fun?

So now I’m at 431 words, give or take, and I’m trying to edit in my head what I got to scribble about next. I got so many things goin’ around and around in my head I don’t know what to scribble about next! Oh, I’m down to just 20 left, and I’m feelin’ some bad pressure here, so goodbye, love to all!

Larry Sidelinger

Damariscotta

P.S. Five hundred right on the money!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

