Truckin’ in America

Folks, this past week has been pretty eventful to say the least: a conviction for a senseless killing in Minneapolis, where it appears justice has prevailed, and another historic flight to the international space station. Now, these were historic moments in time for sure, and the national media was all over them. But what they missed out on, yet we all found out about it by way of our own local papah, was that Red’s Eats was open. But here’s the point: All these giant news organizations that spend incredible amounts of money scoopin’ out the news missed this completely.

What did they miss, you might be wondering? Well, it’s just short of a state of emergency, it’s that traumatic! It really ain’t right either. I mean, how in the world are they going to care for all those people who have stood in line, mouths drooling, visions of delight swirling in their heads of that first awesome bite of a Maine lobstah roll, only to find out, when they get to the window to order, that there ain’t no lobstah rolls!

I mean, folks, I can see it now, people runnin’ and screamin’, carryin’ on that it ain’t fair, and all kinds of protestin’! If the folks in Wiscasset thought that a bunch of bricks fallin’ off the front of a building on Main Street was bad, wait until the lobstah riots start!

I can just about see it now, when some unsuspecting soul who has driven 10 hours to get here, and for six hours he’s passed by every great restaurant there is, desperately trying to tame his hunger, thinkin’ full well that he is going to “pig out” on one of the finest creations that is known only to Maine, a lobstah roll. Then he stands in line only to find out, none, nada, not a one to be found!

This could lead to some serious reactions. I’m thinkin’ Wiscasset’s finest and emergency people need to be put on high alert, because it just might not be good! At least they don’t have far to get to the bridge! And I’m thinkin’ maybe the only remedy might be a piece of pie at Moody’s!

Sure is great to see some spring sunshine and a little warm weather, although drought is on the horizon for sure. Been a long time since we really had a nice spring, to get out and do those jobs we have been thinkin’ about.

One thing I get asked a lot about, and I guess it’s because I hauled so much of it in my truckin’ days, is why lumber prices are so crazy. And crazy they are, with prices triple what they were a year ago.

Well, the short answer is supply and demand. As we all know, construction is going crazy. If you don’t think so, try and hire a carpenter. But it pays a bit to shop around as well. Now, I always try and support our locals, and I’ve had a project going on for over a year now, finishing off our daylight basement. But try as I might to keep it here in town, I can’t afford to pay 25% higher for materials than what I can buy them for from a company in Warren!

That’s right, 25%. I couldn’t believe it either, but it’s happened on several occasions this winter and again last week, when I needed some pressure-treated lumber to build a deck off our camper. I saved over $450. The local price was $2,000 and I paid $1,500, and those were delivered prices too! The beauty of capitalism is charge all you can get away with, I guess, all the market will bear!

For all you pumpkin lovers, it looks like there is going to be some kind of a festival next fall, so mark your calendars. And I wanted to wish my scribblin’ buddy Mikey, up in the Mills, a quick recovery from some recent surgery. Chasing bats and pickin’ ticks is dangerous work, so after surgery he deserves a little rest, and I sure can’t wait to hear his next tale. These folks “from away” sure do tickle me from time to time! That’s it from Hollywood … Sheepscot Road, till next time.

Larry Sidelinger

Damariscotta

