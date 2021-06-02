Truckin’ in America

Well folks, got a good one for ya this week. Being like most men, I hate to shop. If I need something, I go buy it, and I’m done. I don’t need to look at 10 of a certain item to pick out the one I want!

And if you know me well, I’m a local store supporter. Need gas, I don’t go to Waldoboro for a nickel cheaper. Need a pound of hamburger and an adult beverage, I’m headed to Main Street Grocery. Don’t care if I pay a dollar more. I can’t stand in a line back to the milk case, looking at six or seven registers with nobody working! To heck with that! They aren’t stealing my time for their lack of planning!

And I know some of you loyal scribble readers will say, “Wait a minute, he just bought some lumber from Warren a couple weeks ago,” and you would be right. Even I have limits to how much extra I am willing to pay to stay local!

But anyways, I had to go to Rockland last week for an appointment, and I took Ms. Sue along for her great company, as well as her skill in translating, and putting into truckah terms, exactly what the specialist is talking about.

Well, that all went well and, while we were in the area, we decided to go to one of those dreaded “big-box stores,” as we couldn’t find what we were looking for locally.

So, as most everyone knows, the words “customer service” weren’t exactly invented in these places. How many of us have wandered around for a bunch of time looking for something in one of these places, finally getting an “associate” to help us, but he doesn’t know where anything is, because he just started, and he disappears looking for more help, never to be seen again?

So, bearing this all in mind, I really was dreading this excursion. We entered the store, looking like the lost people that we were, and quickly ran into a pleasant lady, who didn’t tell us where what we were looking for was, but led us there. And then, lo and behold, she stayed and helped Ms. Sue decide on what she wanted, and then went and got more help, as the item was on the top shelf.

Now folks, I’m about ready to go into shock, as this new fellow was just as helpful getting all we wanted gathered up, even going and getting us a different carriage that was larger. So, I’m shaking my head, thinking this just doesn’t happen in one of these places, with all this help, so we headed for the checkout counter with several hundred dollars worth of stuff, happy as could be.

But, and I mean but, all good things, as we all know, will come to an end, and this one did. We get to the checkout counter and there is a line, because only one was open, and a fellow, a little long in the tooth, was trying to ring up a purchase by some ladies from a nonprofit who didn’t want to pay sales tax, but didn’t have the needed info.

What a disaster. We waited and waited. Spying another “associate” walking by the register, I spoke out, “How about opening up another register?” Her great reply: “I’m on break and we are 35 people short!” So there you have it. Darn, I can’t wait to go back!

On another note, this Saturday night at 7, on lctv.org or Channel 7, the story of the merger between Bangor Savings and Damariscotta Bank and Trust will be shown. It truly was an honor to host this show and special thanks go to all that made this show possible.

I made mention last week of our LCTV concert series coming back. Well, it’s back! Mark the calendar: July 1, at Lakehurst event center on Egypt Road in Damariscotta, at 7 p.m., LCTV presents, Memphis Lightning!

This band is a rocking boogie blues band, fronted by a young man originally from Topsham, now living in Florida. He has played with some really great blues artists for such a young man, a true testament to his talent. And he is a cancer survivor! His is a truly remarkable story, and he will put on a great show.

Tickets go on sale soon, so keep an eye out! That’s it from Hollywood … Sheepscot Road. See ya next week!

Larry Sidelinger

Damariscotta

