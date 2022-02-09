Truck’n in America

So, been a few weeks since I did any scribblin, no excuse really, except I’m working on towards the finish line, of filming somewhere in the neighborhood of 70 basketball games for LCTV. But today I’m gonna get’er done.

See, we’re having a little blizzard as I write this. You know the kind that it snows sideways with the wind behind it. Now I’m not one to make light of a good storm, as the powers of Mother Nature never cease to amaze me. But please, the media, for the love of God, it’s Maine, it’s January, and it’s cold and snowing, just like it’s suppose to do this time of year. To listen to the news it drives me crazy. Snow bombs! Really?? Record snow?? Really?

Maybe on this particular day it has never snowed as much as it’s supposed to today, but I’m pretty sure if you’ve lived in Maine any time at all you’ve seen a foot, or foot and a half of snow in one storm.

And for two or three days before the storm everyone runs to the store to “stock up”! Why, I just don’t know, because most households have enough grub in the cupboard to last a few days, even if it means eat’n beans! But what is stupid about this stock up deal, is that within a few hours of storm being over, the roads are all plowed, most are sanded, and we have to “run out” for something because we’ve been holed up in the house for all of 24 hours waiting for again, “the Blizzard of the Century” to pass! Enough already!

I look at it just the opposite, day to kick back a bit, share some time with family, maybe putter around in the basement a bit, and most of all pick up a guitar and do some pick’n! Ahh, all good!

I don’t know how many of you are following the infrastructure bill that the “lackies” we send to Washington are talking about, but it so ridiculous, no matter what side your persuasion is. Our roads and bridges have been in decline for 50 years! Every new president thinks he’s going to fix the roads; well as someone who has traveled on a lot of them, I’m here to honestly say they have failed miserably!

And, they are getting worse, as evidence by the bridge collapsing the other day in Pittsburgh! I, sure as heck don’t have the answers as to how we get our politicians to do the work in Washington that we sent them there to do, like fix our roads, but something’s got to give somewhere, or we are all going to be taking a boat up the creek!

It really irks me to think that we, just a year ago spent a hundred million reelecting Senator Collins, and now we are going to probably double that electing a governor and a congressman. There has to be a better way to spend money. I know, build a roundabout on Route 1 at the Belvedere intersection, wait until some 80,000 lb. semi hits that in the middle of the night at a good clip, ought to be interest’n!!

As a side note, many of you may have read in the LCN, about a Citizens Advisory Committee, that is being put together in conjunction with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office. Well, for some crazy reason I got asked to sit on the steering group that is organizing this committee. The goal is to help with transparency, policy, and public awareness as to what the LCSO is and what they do. We hope to bring diversity to the group to help identify issues in Lincoln County.

It has been kind of an eye opener for me, hearing what Sheriff Brackett is dealing with and what this committee hopefully can accomplish. I’ve really enjoyed it and if you’re interested in more info, check out Talk’n Town Talk on the LCTV website as we did a show about how this committee came about and where it is going. I think you’ll enjoy it!

And as a side note, I got to sit down with one of my favorite guys to talk basketball, former Newcastle town manager John Duke, to talk high school hoops in particular; check the paper or the TV schedule for times that it will run; it was a fun show, and we will be doing one each week thru out the rest of the high school season!

That’s it from Hollywood Sheepscot Road… See ya next time!

