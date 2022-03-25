Truck’n in America

Boy, have I got some stories this week. First, let me tell you about a trip I just took to Beantown. So, I get a call from my friend Randall and he says, “Hey Larry, want to go to a Celtics game and a Bruins game next week, Sunday and Monday?” I’m thinking well? And then he says, “I got some free tickets and Bobby’s going with us.” That being my partner on “Wuzzup,” the Mayor of the Mills, Bobby at the Mill Pond Inn, who is without a doubt, hockey nuts. So now the answer is, of course I’ll go!

We catch the Amtrak out of Brunswick at about 7:30 Sunday morning for the ride to North Station in Boston. It was my first time on that train, and what an enjoyable way to go. Three hours and 15 minutes later we are there, find our hotel rooms, which are also right at the Boston Gardens, and we are living large folks.

So, we have a little time, before the game to kick back, so I look to snap on the TV in my room, but there is no remote? Now if you ever saw the movie “Crocodile Dundee,” and seeing a person out of place, that, would have been me. I’m looking everywhere for the remote. So, I called the front desk, “Hey, someone stole the TV remote in my room,” I says.

No came the reply, it’s on the tablet, on the nightstand. Huh? I says. So, of course, I had to be walked through how this all works, but I prevailed in time to catch the rest of the group for the game.

We had great seats, at midcourt, and saw a great game where the Celtics won a close one. Then it was on to a Brazilian Steak House for dinner. OMG, incredible is the only way to describe the food, with servers coming around with big hunks of meat on a skewer shaving as much off as you want! It was lights out after that feed!

Monday morning, with an entire day to ourselves, before the Bruins game that night, Bobby took us on a walking tour of downtown Boston. We started at Causeway Street, walked over to the Seaport where the ferry’s come in each morning. Then down past Atlantic Avenue and Hook’s lobster house, then onto the financial district and past Suffolk Law School, where nearby, John Adams is buried. From there it was over to the government center where the mayor of Boston hangs out, and then down to Faneuil Hall and all the food vendors there, stopping for some Wellfleet oysters. Then we were on to the famous Union Oyster House for some of their famous clam chowder, oysters, and an adult beverage to wash it all down with.

What an amazing experience, folks. There is nothing like having a tour guide then having one who has been to all of these places in the past to show you around and tell you the highlights.

So, we moseyed on back to the hotel, after this five-hour tour for a little R&R, before tackling the famous North End of Boston, or Little Italy as most call it, for an early dinner at the Losteria. And another OMG, as the veal that I had was out of this world, and left me wondering, how was I going to stay awake with a belly this full? Oh, and the tiramisu, to die for!

Then on to the hockey game with the Bruins, again great seats in a suite with all the fixings. I’m thinking if this is heaven, I might be ready! Now folks this was my very first hockey game ever and it took me a bit to catch on, but it is super impressive, what great shape these players are in.

The next morning, we caught the train back to Maine and was home by early afternoon! Now being one who has conversed this country, a lot, it gave me a great appreciation to be able to peruse New England’s biggest city with such a great tour guide. A city certainly that I have driven through hundreds of times! I want to finish with a great big thank you to our host Randall and his buddy Mike, and to my good friend Bobby for his expert tour of the city. I’m telling you folks, if Bobby doesn’t know someone, he soon will. I don’t care if it’s one of Boston’s Finest, or the guy scalp’n tickets in front of the Gardens, he made friends with them all, I laughed until the tears came!!

Lot’s going on at Hollywood Sheepscot Road and I fill you all in next week, stay safe…….

