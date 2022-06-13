Truck’n in America

Well, we got another week in the books, and it still doesn’t quite feel like summer yet. I had an interesting experience this past week that I wanted to share. Actually, a couple of things.

First, we at LCTV had the pleasure of filming the graduation exercises at Lincoln Academy this week past. First was class day, where all the scholarships and awards are handed out. I was totally blown away by the amount of money, some $340,000 passed out to the senior class. As these young people stepped forward to receive these awards, I thought, wow, what a bonus to the young folks as a first step towards a higher education. There were so many different awards, but one that really struck me was the George Mitchell award that is given to all one hundred and thirty schools in the state, to the tune of $10,000, to each school. Do the math on that one and try and tell me, that’s not an accomplishment for the former United States Senator’s legacy!

As I had another commitment, I personally couldn’t be there for baccalaureate, but our team was on the spot and delivered a great show for that part of commencement exercises. Ah, but graduation, the biggie, with the whole team in place, running a four-camera shoot, plus the sound system. Boy was I proud of our team, as we were ready, and raring to go at show time!

Now as luck would have it, we fought with Mother Nature and she nearly won, as at show time, the rain had held off, until 15 minutes in, all the clouds of the rain gods let go, and down it came. But even a drenching rain couldn’t dampen the spirits, of the graduates, friends, and family that had gathered. And the LCTV team wiped our brows and filmed on.

I couldn’t help but think of how innocent these young people are. And although I’m sure their worries are just as real as anyone’s, my thoughts turned to what would they be looking back on when someday they will be in my shoes, with just over seven decades under my belt. Will they look back and say, “What a wonderful life,” with opportunities galore? Or will they look back and ponder on what their generation had to do to bring peace to the world. I pondered about the three seniors that were going into the military. What dangers lie in store for them? And I thought about the students that were going to forgo further education to join the work force today. If only somehow, I could convince them that a little more education will serve them greatly in the years to come. Yet I understood, as 50 plus years ago, that was all I wanted to do was go to work and enjoy my independence. It’s been said that time is a great teacher, and homework needs to be the patience of time!

As most of you scribble readers probably have guessed, I enjoy leading a very talented team at LCTV, but I want to tell you about a really cool thing that happened, at least I think is cool! As, most of you know, LCTV has a big concert fund raiser this Sunday the 12th, at 4 p.m. at Lincoln Academy. Well, a couple of months ago I had the pleasure of being introduced and talking to David Goldflies, who was a member of the legendary Allman Brothers Band, in the late ‘70s into 1983, and we had a great talk about the band, A Brothers Revival, which is a tribute band of Allman Brothers music, that, is coming on the 12th of June, to LA.

Well, fast forward two-plus months and I’m home having some lunch on Wednesday, and the phone rings, and I look, and see it’s David Goldflies. My life, it flashed before me. Me, a simple truck driver, who is maybe one of the only truckahs in America, running a TV station, and someone who loves music, and can actually play a little guitar, is getting a freaking call from the former bass player of the Allman Brothers Band, one of my favorite bands in the whole world of music! How cool is my job!

I was so giddy I almost couldn’t say hello. And if you know me, you know that’s almost impossible for me not to say something! And to tell you what a great guy is, he just wanted to know if there was anything else he could do to promote the show and to tell me how excited he was to come to play for us as he had never been this way before!

So, folks please come out and enjoy a great afternoon of music of the Allman Brothers Band, help support your community television and media center. I know if you like music you’ll be glad you did. Bring a lawn chair and food and beverages will be served! Tickets at Main Street Grocery and lctv.org or at the door, gates open at 2 p.m.!

That’s it from Hollywood Sheepscot Road … See you on the dance floor!

Larry Sidelinger

Damariscotta

