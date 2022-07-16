Truck’n in America

Well folks, another Fourth of July in the books so to speak. As we look back and think about our Independence Day here in America, we need to be grateful for our freedoms.

As it is, I’m in the LCTV studio this Fourth, scribblin’ my thoughts. Those are thoughts of what it took for us to enjoy the freedoms we have today here in America. Only to have so much of the rest of the world not to be so lucky. So many people in this world, especially in eastern Europe, have had their heritage and way of life ripped from them and their homeland.

Here in our own world every day we see and hear of the assault on our own democracies and hear the voices of “how,” we should live. Recently the voices of men on our courts telling women what’s best for their selves. I’m not sure when or if it will ever happen, but I pray that someday the people of America will stand as one and continue the practice of life, liberty and justice for all!

What a great weekend weather wise. I took an early Friday afternoon off, and took Ms. Sue for a boat ride up on Damariscotta Lake. Wow, it’s been 40 odd years or better since I was on that lake, and what a beautiful place it is and how big it is! So many beautiful homes and islands and coves. Just a beautiful ride that I would encourage anyone to try sometime.

Then on Sunday we ventured down to South Bristol to put over, as I have been hankerin’ for a feed of mackerel. It was a beautiful morning, when my crew, that would be again, Ms. Sue and Mr. Toby struck out. Wasn’t long before I had a line in the water trolling around Witch Island, and bang, just like that I had a line full of fish. I’m not sure who was more excited, me or Mr. Toby, when five beauties came over the side. With fish flippin’ around and me trying to get them off the hook, and Mr. Toby trying his darndest to capture one of these elusive critters it was a sight to behold. It certainly kept Ms. Sue amused.

Well, we trolled over to Pemaquid Harbor and over by the beach and unfortunately the fish didn’t follow, as things dried up a bit. Then, just like it often does on the salt water, the sea breeze kicked in, and it cooled, and we headed back toward South Bristol. As we neared land again, bang, just like that we started hookin’ some more mackerel, much to Toby’s delight. I made mention to Ms. Sue my knees, which were bare to the sun, felt a little hot. And, of course she offered some sunscreen, which of course I, being manly, declined. So as one might guess upon arriving home yesterday afternoon, with a little whimpering from yours truly, and being the great nurse that she is, I was treated to some very cooling lotion on my redden legs! Oh, the price to pay for being “manly!”

I want to take a few lines here to thank all our sponsors and fans that helped and showed up for our concert series in June. They were a huge success financially for our LCTV station. Also many thanks go out to the board at LCTV, Marva, Holly, Wendy, Jane, Lara, Ann, Seth, Jan, and Chris, for all the support they provided as well as my crew here at the station, especially Ms. Claire who put together a great flyer for the concerts, and help with everything from posters to tickets and promotion. We couldn’t have done it without her!!

Gonna wind it up with this, for this week folks, the summah season has started full on now. Lots of strange license plates around, and some of them have no idea where they are going. So try to show a little patience when someone stops suddenly or has the left blinker on and really wants to go right. Remember we have all been somewhere at sometime and been a little confused!

Did some filming of the lobster boat racin’ in Boothbay a week or so ago, and did a segment on the Windjammers and lobster eatin’ contest. It’ll be on the channel and the web at lctv.org soon. Real fun stuff.

Till next time, that’s it from Hollywood Sheepscot Road … be safe!

Larry Sidelinger

Damariscotta

