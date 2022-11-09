Truck’n in America

I know, it’s been a while since we last visited. I’m humbled by the number of people that have asked me why I haven’t been doing any scribbling. The only thing I can say is I’ve been a little lazy!

I recently had an adult beverage with my new friend Bill, who has just written a book about Damariscotta. I have come to appreciate his candor, and his encouragement to get back on the “old scribble horse” and stop procrastinating!

Many decades ago, I wasn’t much of a student. Homework just wasn’t my idea of a good time. It wasn’t that I was lazy. I just think I didn’t understand the self discipline it took to be a good student. So here I am now, 60 years later, trying to put words to paper, that make some semblance of sense! Like a lot of things in life, if you cut back or procrastinate, pretty soon you aren’t doing it!

What I do have is a new appreciation of how hard it is to scribble on a regular basis. Many thanks to the gang that each week turns out great columns and articles here in the LCN!

We have an election coming up next week, and it’s going to be a very important one. I worry as a citizen that is getting long in the tooth, maybe we are headed into even a darker time than we already are in.

There ought to be a law that prohibits political ads from saying anything that’s not accurate. It’s almost beyond comprehension, how much misinformation or disinformation is put forth in these political ads, and it’s on both sides as well. Now I’ll be the first to admit that I was no fan of our former governor, and I’ll admit that I think our current governor has stumbled along the way as well. But the anger that is on display from some of these candidates is appalling.

Is civility towards one’s opponent lost forever? Do we really have to resort to name calling? It’s about enough to make one gag. Please God, make Election Day come quick!!

One of the great things of working at my TV gig is that I get to meet some very interesting people and get to interview them as well. This week I get to sit down with a World War II veteran to chat about his time in the war. We’re going back 75 years folks, and I’m super excited to talk with this gentleman.

We will air that show on Friday, Nov. 11 at 7 p.m. on Channel 7 on Spectrum or on our web site, lctv.org. Also airing very soon is a show we did down in Boothbay this past September of the Tuna Tournament that was held there. What fun that was!! Keep an eye out for that announcement as well.

Since I last put any ink to paper, I have taken on a new role as president of the Damariscotta Region Chamber of Commerce and Information Bureau. Now I know some would think I might have enough to do running a TV station, and you might be right, but I was asked to serve a few years ago and I enjoy giving back in public service. I spent many years on the road and away from home and it wouldn’t have been feasible to participate, but things change and I feel blessed that I am able to join in this worthy business support organization!

We have a big project going on as we are fundraising to build a new building at the Information Bureau at the corner of Vine Street and Business Route 1. Construction will start this week, but there is still a need for donations if anyone feels inclined!

I’m going to close with this: Freedom isn’t free. Our democracy as we’ve known it for all of our lives is in jeopardy. So please folks get out and vote and prove that democracy can survive these awful attacks that it comes under each day.

That’s it for this time for Hollywood … Sheepscot Road.

Stay safe.

Larry Sidelinger

Damariscotta

