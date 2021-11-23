Truck’n in America

Hey folks, as one can see, the trees behind the old information building on the corner of Vine and Main streets are down, and I’ve met a few folks who are a little dismayed that they are gone. But let me point out, first, a couple of the trees were reported to be dying, and it would have happened sooner or later.

But the bigger more important issue is that to make way for the new home for the chamber of commerce they had to come down.

And why is this important one might ask? Well, I want to tell you that since becoming a member of the Damariscotta Region Chamber of Commerce, it has been an eye opener how important the chamber is to the region.

My friend Lisa is the executive director down there, and she has really turned the atmosphere around, working and promoting chamber members’ businesses on a daily basis. I have sat in the office many a times, and heard her field calls from all over the country about our region. People from away looking for real estate, or trades people, or god knows what. It’s amazing how many calls she gets!!

The chamber has never actually had a real home of its own, so we are going to renovate that information building that’s there now, add to it, and make it a permanent home for the chamber. One that will be highly visible and easy to access, as well.

How important is it for a community to have an active chamber one might ask? Well, being connected to and with the community is always a good thing for a local business, especially for the small guy, as they try to compete in a difficult business atmosphere!

And one more thing folks, it’s the cheapest way to get your business in front of the masses! I know that when I took over the director’s job of LCTV, it was one of the first things I did was to join, and probably the smartest, too! It’s been a great partnership for sure.

I wanted to take a few words of scribblin and tell all about the upcoming winter high school sports season.

LCTV has been asked again, and we are over the top excited, to be able to once again livestream all the home games to LCTV.org or YouTube, or Spectrum Channel 7, of your favorite school, be it Medomak Valley or Lincoln Academy. Boys, girl, jv, and freshman games, as well as some junior high games from the Waldoboro middle school will be livestreamed, as well as the varsity games on Channel 7!

I ask for you all to keep an eye out as we will be asking businesses to help sponsor this endeavor, and to thank those businesses that do support the broadcast.

And while I’m at it, keep an eye out for a show that we did down in Bristol this past week with the dedication of the Veterans Memorial Walkway at Ellingwood Park, a very nice tribute.

That’s about it from Hollywood Sheepscot Road, see ya next time and be safe!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

