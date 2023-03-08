Maybe you’ve heard about The Waldo Theatre. Did you know that it’s yours?

Here’s the thing: we’ve got this great historic building with a beautiful gem of a theatre inside. We’ve got an active and engaged group of Waldoboro residents and neighbors who’ve been hard at work behind the scenes, readying the space and booking the shows. We’ve got stories to tell … now all that’s needed is an audience! We invite you to join us this season as we seek out, share, and celebrate each other’s stories.

Story is the central theme to The Waldo Theatre’s programming for 2023. We’re exploring this age-old tradition through a thoughtful and diverse selection of theatre, film, music, comedy, art, classes, and community conversations.

You won’t want to miss U2 tribute band The Joshua Tree this Saturday, March 11, just in time for St. Patrick’s Day. Their ability to faithfully recreate the powerful sound of U2 have earned them gigs across the country, including the halftime show at Gillette Stadium for the Patriots’ season opener. The show is sponsored by King Eider’s Pub.

The Women’s Adventure Film Tour on Sunday, March 12 at 4 p.m. celebrates inspiring women doing extraordinary things in the name of adventure, featuring real stories about women from a variety of cultures and sports around the world. The tour is sponsored by Hearty Roots.

The Waldo After Dark film series features cult classics and horror hysteria. Check out “Don’t Panic,” a bonkers send-up of “Nightmare on Elm Street” that will leave you awestruck, on Saturday, March 18 at 8 p.m.

Have fun and learn how

You may know that we offer theatre arts classes to local elementary, middle, and high school students. But did you know we offer classes for adults too? By attending a workshop you have the chance to try something fun in a safe, judgment-free environment. A master class gives you an opportunity to learn from the best, and to better your own skills in the process. Meeting new people and making new friends is a bonus.

Free storytelling workshops are offered the first Saturdays of April, May, and June from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Learn how to tell your story! Participants will be encouraged to share their stories at The Waldo Theatre on Friday evening, June 16 as part of the town’s 250th birthday celebration. Open to adults aged 16 and up.

Master Class: The Intersection of Movement and Text with acclaimed performance artist Sara Juli will be offered on Saturday, April 22 from 1-3 p.m. Learn and practice the physical expression of story, a rare opportunity for would be actors, dancers, and storytellers alike. Registration is required; sliding scale fee from $25-$50. Open to adults aged 16 and up.

Master Class: Storytelling with national award-winning storyteller Simon Brooks on Saturday, May 13 from 3-5 p.m. Open to ages 16 to adult. Registration is required; sliding scale fee from $10-$25. Brooks will be performing that evening as well, so we’re offering a package price of $30 to attend both the Master Class and the evening performance.

If you grew up here, you know that the Waldo has a great history. We’re your friends and neighbors, and we’re committed to making sure that it will have a long a vibrant future. With upcoming programming like “Blueberries for Sal” (April 7), a concert with Halcyon Strings inspired by the beloved Robert McCloskey book; “Deployed “(May 20-21), a new play based on the true stories of female veterans; and “Welcome to Maine” (June 9), an evening of stand-up comedy that hits close to home; you will laugh, sigh, and perhaps consider something you hadn’t before. We invite you to join us this season as we seek out and celebrate the essential connection between storyteller and audience.

Finally

To stay informed about what’s happening at The Waldo and learn how to participate, go to thewaldotheatre.org and sign up for the monthly e-newsletter. Please come and be part of the next chapter in The Waldo’s story. See you at The Waldo!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

