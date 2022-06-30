Waldoboro Voices ‘I grew up knowing right is right and wrong is wrong’ June 30, 2022 at 1:52 pm Rebecca CooneyYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesRachel Carson AreaBremen Officials Say Ordinance Would Fix Problems, Opponents Voice ConcernsWaldoboro Voices: ‘Some Years I’ve Been a Hero and Some Years, a Zero’Jefferson ColumnSomewhere in Somerville Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!