Waldoboro Voices: ‘It Makes Me So Sad to Watch Jobs Like This Go’ January 17, 2023 at 4:19 pm Rebecca CooneyYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesWaldoboro Voices: ‘You Can’t Be Greedy. You Don’t Miss it Down the Line’Rachel Carson AreaPast and PresentDamariscotta Historical SocietySkidompha Owl Radio Survey Seeks Participants Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!