Early December in Waldoboro 145 years ago saw a prosperous, exciting village enjoying the advent of winter and the Christmas season. There was a great deal to be proud of and to look forward to, according to the pages of the newly instituted local paper, The Lincoln County News.

Schoolchildren at the Kaler’s Corner school, District No. 29 (out of 31 in town), under third-year master D.W. Meserve, had just concluded the first term successfully; the village high school under Principal Allen the same. Parents and friends at these institutions had gathered and agreed that both administrations were making “excellent progress.” For the children’s winter blahs to be eased (we hope!), it was announced that a Mr. Howard from Boston was about to start a “fancy dancing school” in the Union Block, lower Main Street.

Citizens were exhorted to read more good books: “We have two fine libraries in town — one on Friendship Road and the other in George Bliss’ department store (Fish Block — Lower Main Street). What an opportunity for us all to enjoy the long winter evenings and stormy days ahead with a book, rather than hanging about the stores!”

And, speaking of the Bliss store: “If you want to know what to buy for Christmas, just listen to the children as they stand outside and gaze at the many items for sale behind the large glass windows of the place. There are dolls, games, books, puzzles, toy wagons, cutlery, wallets, wire goods, baskets, music, musical instruments, and much, much more !”

Several inches of snow fell early in the month. The temperature was falling. Perfect weather for sledding. “It was 4 below zero on Tuesday with 4 inches of snow. Cries of ‘Road! Road!’ are what we hear — cries to pedestrians to get out of the way so that sledders can pass.”

At the lower Main Street entertainment centers, Clark’s Hall and Union Hall, some sort of “production” was available nearly every evening. “Free entertainment at Union Hall — a tableau of drama and songs: first — ‘Under the Cold Cold Wave’ — dedicated to the memory of Waldoboro seamen lost. Next, the popular drama which has played to enthusiastic full houses in many Maine towns — ‘Down by The Sea.’”

For the men of the village (seemingly), for those interested in billiards, M.L. Benner’s Waldoboro Billiard Parlor in the Sproul Block on Friendship Street was a well-known gathering place. And an outdoor activity very popular at this time of year was “eeling” on the river.

The shipyards were busy at this time of year, without heavy snow in the way of the workers. Nine vessels had been built in the village during 1874. In the other towns that were part of the Waldoboro Customs District, Nobleboro had produced 11, Thomaston 12, St. George 3, and Rockland 6. Next to the Main Street bridge in Waldoboro, the Clarks — father Joseph and son Edwin — had built Joseph’s last and largest vessel, the ship Carrie Clark. Named for Edwin’s wife, the ship had recently been towed to Round Pond for outfitting and preparation to head south to load cotton. In a detailed report on Dec. 11, the 185-foot ship was said to possess “all the modern conveniences” and was proudly declared “one of the finest ever built in Maine.”

The Clark yard, as well as three others — Henry Kennedy, east side; and William Fish, west side; along with the Augustus Welt/Isaac Reed yard (the present town landing) — all were “taking advantage of the cold but excellent working weather.”

The winter season in Waldoboro was well and happily under way.

