Waste Watch

Don’t forget the household hazardous waste day on Thursday, May 28 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. We will only have one household hazardous waste day this year, so make sure you remember the date. You will be required to pay $6 per gallon for disposal. Smaller volumes will be prorated.

Also remember that we are closed Friday afternoons. This means our scale closes at 11:30 a.m. and our gate closes at 11:50 a.m.

Returnable containers are only being accepted if they are bagged and the bags are tied.

I am still amazed and frustrated about the way some people are recycling. We are seeing a real deterioration in the recycling process. Every day we are finding materials in the wrong containers. We also find bags full of trash placed in recycling and materials such as electronics, metal, or wood ending up in mixed paper, cardboard, or news containers.

Recycling is not just bringing recyclables to the station and dumping them anywhere that’s convenient. These materials have a proper container. Please, please, try to take time to do your recycling correctly.

As always, stay safe and have a good week.

