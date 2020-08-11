Waste Watch

Patience is a virtue … Why do we hear or say that old adage? How is it a virtue? What does it refer to? Simply stated, it is the ability to be able to wait for something without becoming frustrated. It is a virtue that often alludes me, but also an area of my life I feel I have made significant gains in (my wife might disagree).

It certainly is a virtue that should be remembered when visiting the station on a Saturday morning. We typically see between 600 and 900 people visiting our transfer station on any given summer Saturday and many of them show up midmorning. Sometimes, not often, that mad rush leads to impatience as drivers wait for a hopper or walk-in lane to open.

That temporary lack of patience often leads to pulling forward before a lane is open, causing someone to have to stop before they can reach their intended location, and that quickly leads to congestion due to others now not being able to move freely into position at the hoppers or trapping them in a situation where they cannot safely exit.

So, good people of our station, I’m asking for just a few more moments from your busy day, an extra moment for safety, sanity, and efficiency. Those of us working here at the station enjoy serving you, answering your questions, and seeing you on your weekly pilgrimage to the station. That extra moment of patience allows everyone to have a much more pleasant experience when visiting the Nobleboro-Jefferson Transfer Station.

Until next time …

