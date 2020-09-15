This week I wanted to give an update on things that are new or changed here at the station.

We can now be found on Facebook. Please send us a friend request so you can receive updates on anything that may be happening at the station. We are hoping it will give us another effective means of communicating changes and holiday hours, as well as providing you, our customers, a means of asking questions and providing feedback.

As many of you have noticed, we have rearranged our layout of recycling containers here at the station. This was not done in an attempt to confuse our customers or an attempt to keep you on your toes. Lincoln County Recycling, out of Wiscasset, visits our station on pretty close to a daily basis, picking up those containers and taking them to their station, where they are emptied and their contents processed.

The larger cans present the greatest challenge to the truck drivers as they maneuver into place, and that is why we moved the larger containers further down the line, away from the majority of the traffic. The smaller No. 2 containers are now at the beginning of your recycling journey. Also, please remember that we only recycle No. 2 plastic here at the station. All of the other plastics (with the exception of rigid plastic) should be placed in the trash bins.

Lastly, I just want to remind you that we are serving as a Healthy Lincoln County food distribution site. Please let those who may be in need of a little food assistance know about its availability here at the station. This food is provided by the federal government as assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting economic hardship.

We hope these changes and their explanations help you all have a more enjoyable and efficient visit here at the station upon your next arrival.

