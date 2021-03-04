This is another one of those difficult subjects to write about in this column, because I’m not really sure how many readers it actually applies to. This happens on such a frequent basis though, I’m going to throw it out there anyways, just in case …

One thing I’ve noticed on a very regular basis is how often carefully sorted bags and boxes of recycling materials are placed in the wrong containers. It’s obvious from first sight someone at home has been carefully setting aside the various types of paper goods to be recycled, being diligent to do their part to decrease the amounts of trash that go into the landfill and increase the percentage of used materials that go into future paper goods. As we pull those items out and redistribute them to their proper locations, we often question, both silently and when chatting as a group, why would people care enough to sort these items at home and then so carelessly place them in the wrong location upon arrival at the station?

The only answer that makes sense to us is that the person doing the sorting at home is not the same person bringing the materials to the station. Possibly some encouragement is needed with the one making the trip to the station to let them know that proper recycling is important to you and that the cardboard box which has been used to collect mixed paper doesn’t belong in the mixed-paper container or, as often happens, the cardboard box filled with mixed paper gets thrown in the cardboard container. It really only takes a few moments more to do it right and that means we don’t have to reach in and through dirty paper towels and other items of trash to retrieve these misplaced items.

Kindness and consideration makes everyone’s life a little better and, in this case, it makes our jobs simpler and cleaner. Thank you for your time and consideration!

