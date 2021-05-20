The town of Jefferson had a community cleanup/pickup weekend recently. This effort was coordinated by Joan Jackson. Many thanks are owed to her for her time and effort. Because of her dedication to this project, many people participated in making their town a more beautiful and healthier location.

One result of the cleanup team’s effort was the removal of more than 40 tires from the roadsides of Jefferson. Who thinks it is OK to just randomly throw their tires anywhere they choose? That choice is a real head-scratcher! There really is no need of it; they are just too easily disposed of here at the station.

We will gladly take your tires at the transfer station for a nominal fee. Car and pickup-size tires cost $3 off the rim or $5 if they are on the rim. So anyone outfitting their vehicle with new tires can drop off all four old tires for a total of $12. Those old tires will then be picked up at a later date by one of our contractors to be recycled or repurposed.

If, in fact, you happen upon a tire (or numerous tires) that has been cast along the roadside, or anywhere for that matter, and you have the means to retrieve it, please bring it to the station, where we will take it at no cost. We live in a particularly beautiful part of the state — we all have an obligation to keep it that way!

