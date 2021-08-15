Waste Watch

It has been a few weeks since you’ve heard from the Nobleboro/Jefferson Transfer Station, so I felt like I needed to communicate with our customers.

I am the former manager who is helping out at the station while our current manager is recuperating.

It goes without saying that summer at the transfer station can be beyond busy. Our facility serves the towns of Nobleboro, Jefferson, Bremen, Damariscotta, and Newcastle. Our five towns have a total population of about 8,800 people. This does not include additional people who share the summer with us. As can be seen, the numbers indicate our transfer station will be a very busy place. Our employees have done an amazing job keeping up with the workload while being short-staffed.

My observations of the station this summer compel me to make some comments and suggestions.

Customers, please try to be patient with our employees and other customers when at the station. We try to keep traffic flowing, keep people safe, address questions, and keep the facility clean.

As you know, Saturday and Tuesday are our busiest days. You may have to wait in line on those two days. We regularly have to ask people to move from areas where parking is prohibited. Improper parking creates longer lines and more impatience. If you are asked to move your vehicle, please follow our directions without arguing, swearing, or refusing to move. Our employees are just doing their jobs.

For those of you who bring demolition debris or material that must be paid for: we have a scale that is very accurate. We are very careful to make sure you are charged fairly for your materials. Complaining, arguing, swearing or being miserable to our employees does not change our prices. These prices have not been increased for at least 10 years. A pretty good deal in today’s world.

Each day we try to make your visit to the station as quick and easy as possible. Circumstances do not always allow this process to be perfect. We again ask for your patience and civility.

If the process within the facility does not meet your needs, there are many haulers in the area that provide curbside pick-up for trash and other materials. If you need names and numbers for those haulers, we can provide them to you.

Once again, when you come to the station, please bring your patience and civility with you. It will make for a much better experience for all of us.

Next week I will address issues and provide information on recycling and other topics.

Have a great week!

See you at the station!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

