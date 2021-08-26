Waste Watch

Last week was another hot, humid, and busy week at the transfer station. Looks like we may be in for more of the same this week. Hang in there!

We get a lot of phone calls about the days and hours of operation of the station. We are open Tuesday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3:50 p.m. If you are planning to use the scale, you must be unloaded and weighed out by 3:30 p.m. If you come to the gate after 3:50 p.m., you will not be allowed in the station. Please plan accordingly.

If you are weighing demolition debris (construction materials) over the scale the cost is 9 cents per pound. If you are weighing brush the cost is 3 cents per pound. We only accept cash or check as payment.

Many items that you might bring in to throw away have set fees. We have a materials price list that you can get at the transfer station office. We also have a pamphlet that explains our Paint Care Program.

This program allows you to bring in many paints. Old paint gets recycled. If you bring in any items to be dropped off at the steel Quonset hut, don’t go in the building. Leave the items outside.

If you are bringing in returnable bottle or cans, please make sure they are bagged in plastic bags and set them out on the back side of our office.

When you bring in your trash, make sure you are not putting any wood or metal in the compactors. Wood items must be paid for and metal items go into our metal container for free.

Never put any items containing refrigerants, such as Freon in any of our containers.

Thanks to all you recyclers.

Have a terrific week.

See you at the station!

